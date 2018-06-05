Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe Launch Date Revealed

The AMG S 63 Coupe will be the third AMG launch in India so far in 2018

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the AMG S 63 Coupe in India a few days from now, on 18th June, 2018. This will be the company's third AMG launch in 2018 after the E 63 S 4Matic+ and the GLE 43 Orange Art and the SLC 43 Red Art which were launched earlier in the year. The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe has a 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine which churns out almost 600 bhp along with peak torque of gut-wrenching 900 Nm. The engine will be mated to a 9-speed AMG Speedshift automatic transmission. The car does the 0-100 kmph sprint in a shade over 3.4 seconds.

The S 63 Coupe gets a weight reduction of almost 65 kg over the previous model, thanks to the AMG using a lithium ion battery, a composite braking system and light forged alloy wheels. The S 63 Coupe gets the Panamericana grille, which is the preserve of all the sexy AMG cars with mental performance. The apron upfront has two air inlets which are accentuated in black. Then, there is the splitter upfront which gives the car a proper muscular look.

At the rear is a new apron along with a new diffuser and of course, the newly designed twin-tail pipes. Other new additions to the S 63 Coupe are the OLED (organic light emitting diodes) tail lamps. There are 66 OLEDs in total, which give the car a unique look from the rear. The S 63 will also get the standard set of AMG features such as active ride control, driving modes, speed sensitive steering and a track pack as well. The track pack can record lap times and other vehicle data and help the drivers to analyse their lap times.

Although whether all these features will make it to the India spec model or not will be confirmed only at the launch. Keep watching this space for more updates.

