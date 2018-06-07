Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe: All You Need To Know

The high performance arm of German carmaker, Mercedes-AMG, is all set to launch the AMG S63 Coupe in India on June 18. The fourth AMG product to be launched in India this year, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe gets a new-design front end that is dominated by the panamericana radiator grille, the AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine and the fully variable all-wheel drive system AMG Performance 4MATIC+. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class also gets an AMG powered S63 Cabriolet version, but we expect it to come at a later stage. For now, we tell you everything there is to know about the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe ahead of its launch within a fortnight.

Everything You Need To Know About Mercedes-AMG S63 Coupe

As mentioned earlier, the Mercedes- AMG S 63 Coupe gets AMG Panamericana radiator grille up font with the V-shaped cooling air intake. It follows the lines of the headlamp housings and is subdivided by chromed, vertical struts. The three-dimensional front splitter with its aerodynamically shaped high-sheen chrome edge reduces uplift at the front axle. (The side skirts with three-dimensional inlays in high-sheen chrome give the AMG S 63 Coupe a lower-slung look) The side skirts with three-dimensional inlays in high-sheen chrome give the AMG S 63 Coupe a lower-slung look and generate even more tension in the flanks. Hallmark features of the AMG S-Class models are the large forged light-alloy wheels, measuring 19 inches as standard on the AMG S 63 Coupe. The rear end of the AMG S 63 Coupe features an updated rear apron with diffuser insert and the redesigned, model-specific twin tailpipes of the AMG exhaust system. On the inside, the AMG S 63 Coupe gets AMG power sports seats with memory function and seat heating. You also get the Nappa leather and AMG badges in the front and rear seat backrests. (The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe gets AMG power sports seats with memory function and seat heating) The three-spoke performance steering wheel features paddle shifters, a distinctly contoured rim trimmed with perforated leather in the grip area, and a metal insert with AMG logotype. The interior also features yellow accents on the AMG sports seats in the front and on the rear seats, the AMG Performance sports steering wheel with 12 o'clock marking, the dashboard, the beltline, the centre door panels, the armrests, the centre console front and rear and the floor mats. (The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe gets the AMG 4.0-litre V-8 Bi-turbo engine) The Edition badge in the steering wheel bezel draws attention to the special equipment. AMG matt carbon fibre/black piano lacquer trim parts round off the refined and sporty look. Under the hood, the AMG S 63 Coupe gets the AMG 4.0-litre V-8 Bi-turbo engine which is capable of 612bhp of max power and a mammoth 900 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes coupled to AMG Speedshift MCT 9G transmission. Performance-wise, the AMG S 63 Coupe can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds, while the top speed is electronically limited to 250kmph. (Performance-wise, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe can sprint from standstill to 100kmph in just 3.5 seconds) The Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe does not have any direct rivals in the country.

