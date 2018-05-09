Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4-Door Edition 1 Revealed

Ahead of the launch of the new AMG GT 4-Door Coupe later this year, Mercedes-Benz has unveiled the AMG GT63 S 4-Door Edition 1 model for a limited period of 12 months. While the launch is set for in September 2018, the AMG GT63 S 4-Door Edition 1 is the sporty version of the AMG GT 4-Door Coupe and gets the AMG Aerodynamics Package. Moreover, it also sports the 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels with Designo graphite grey Magno paintwork.

(The AMG GT63 S 4-Door Edition 1 sports the 21-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels with Designo graphite grey Magno paintwork)

Visually, the AMG GT63 S 4-Door Edition 1 gets a larger front splitter and integrated flics in the front apron and an optimized diffuser. Moreover, it also gets fixed rear spoiler which can be mechanically adjusted. The larger front splitter gets the AirPanel active air management system which reduces the lift at the front axle once the adjustable louvres are closed. The interior gets the exclusive AMG Performance seats in Nappa leather in magma grey/ black with yellow contrasting topstitching, while the AMG Performance steering wheel in Dinamica micro-fibre with yellow contrasting topstitching and the AMG matt carbon-fibre trim add further highlights. (The interior gets the exclusive AMG Performance seats in Nappa leather in magma grey/ black with yellow contrasting topstitching) Also Read: New Mercedes-AMG G63 Will Be Launched In India By Late 2018

Under the hood, the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupe gets the most powerful version of the 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine with an output of 639 bhp. This allows a top speed of 315kmph and can propel the car from a standing start to 100kmph in just 3.2 seconds.

(Mercedes-Benz will debut the Edition 1 during the ADAC Zurich 24h Race at Germany's Nurburgring)

Mercedes-Benz will debut the Edition 1 during the ADAC Zurich 24h Race at Germany's Nurburgring and is available exclusively for the top-of-the-range Mercedes-AMG GT63 S 4MATIC+ 4-Door Coupe. It will be available to order from June 2018, while the first vehicles will be delivered to customers from September 2018.

