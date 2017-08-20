Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster And GT R Launching Tomorrow

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the AMG GT Roadster and GT R in India tomorrow. It's the best the powerhouse has to offer and there's no doubt in our mind that both these cars will be welcomed by the supercar fans and the normal crows alike. The Mercedes-AMG GT R is one of the more stunning cars to come from the German car maker and it's one of the best out there. The updated model gets the new massive grille up front inspired by the 300SLs from the 1950s that raced in the Carrera Panamericana races in Mexico. The GT3 learning are aplenty on the GT R and the coupe gets an active diffuser element within in the underbody for additional downforce. It's nicknamed 'the Beast of the Green Hell', as it's been bred at the Nurburgring's north loop section and it shows in the way this one drives.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT R And GT Roadster Launch Date Revealed

The GT R is a step above the GT S that is currently sold in India. The roof is made of carbon fibre to ensure high rigidity without having to compromise on safety, while the 20-inch 5-spoke AMG wheels are made of aluminium to ensure weight savings. The sports car also gets a titanium exhaust system, in a bid to achieve a higher power-to-weight ratio. The GT R is the first Mercedes-AMG offering to have rear wheel steering, mainly because of the electrically actuated get rear wheel steering. This allows the rear wheels of the GT R to turn up to 1.5 degrees in the opposite direction as the front at speeds under 100 kmph. This effectively shortening the car's turning radius. Over 100 kmph, the rear wheels turn in the same direction as the front ones offering even more stability and quicker high speed cornering which basically sees you cornering flat and that saves a lot of time especially around race tracks and the fact that the GT R has already managed to make its mark in India by becoming the fastest production car to ever go around the Buddh International Circuit speaks volumes of this technology.

(Mercedes-AMG GT R)

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is as close as it gets to bringing a road going version of the Nurburgring 24-hour race winning Mercedes GT3 home. Power comes from the Affalterbach tuned 4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine code-named M177 that is tuned to churn out 577 bhp of power and a whopping 700 Nm of peak torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. When it comes to numbers, the GT R can hit 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is now rated at 318 kmph. On the other hand, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster uses the same engine but makes slightly lesser power at 470 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque, paired to the same 7-speed DCT unit.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT R Sets Lap Record At Buddh International Circuit

It's apt then that both the GT R and the Roadster come to India as AMG completes 50 years across the globe. We're glad India is joining the party too. Both models will take the CBU route to India and will be retailed out of the Mercedes-Benz's Performance Centres across the country. Expect prices to be north of ₹ 2 crore (ex-showroom) on both offerings.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.