Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster And AMG GT R Launched in India

Mercedes-AMG has launched not one but two powerful cars from its stable, the GT Roadster and the GT-R in India with prices starting at Rs 2.19 crore (ex-showroom, India) and Rs 2.23 crore (ex-showroom, India) respectively. With these two new additions, Mercedes-Benz has expanded the AMG portfolio in India to 12 models. The AMG GT-R takes inspiration from the AMG GT3 racing car while the GT roadster takes inspiration from the GT-R to give dynamic performance at the very highest level that the AMG brand is known for.

AMG GT-R

The AMG GT-R was designed with racetrack use firmly in mind. The low-slung front section and the forwards-inclined radiator grille create a distinctive 'shark nose' impression and make the car appear to sit lower on the road. The fascia features a completely new-look jet-wing design emphasizes the feeling of width and lends the car a more road-hugging appearance. The rear end also features numerous innovations such as new aluminum side walls widen the rear of the AMG GT-R, creating space for the larger 20-inch wheels and the wider track. The wide design of the rear improves the airflow at the rear end, as does the double diffuser.

The interior of the AMG GT-R is also strongly inspired by motorsport. AMG Performance Seats come covered in Nappa leather and Dinamica microfiber come as standard. They offer the necessary lateral support even in extreme driving maneuvers. The optional yellow seat belts, dials with yellow highlights, the piano-black lacquer interior trim and special controls, including those for the new AMG Traction Control, underline the unique standing of the new AMG GT-R. Four central spotlight-style vents and the individual vents at the right and left ends of the dashboard reinforce this impression.

Under the hood, is a handcrafted AMG, 4.0-litre, V8 Bi-turbo engine that has a mammoth output of 569 bhp and a mind-boggling torque of 699 Nm. The engine is mated to 7-Speed Dual-Clutch Automatic Transmission. The car gets various driving modes - Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual. With the ability to go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds, the GT-R has a top speed of 318 kmph and has a lower drag coefficient than the AMG GT.

Dubbed as 'Beast of the Green Hell', the AMG GT-R recently broke the world record for a production street legal road car at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) by clocking the fastest lap of 2:09.853. The AMG GT-R also has the lap record at the Nurburgring for a rear wheel drive car, clocking a time of 7:09.10.

AMG GT Roadster

Developed entirely in-house by the sports car and performance brand, the open-top two-seater marks an expansion of the successful GT family. Globally, the roadster is available in two variants, of which the AMG GT C Roadster is the more exciting one. However, India will get the base GT Roadster version with a toned down performance compared to its twin. At the heart is the AMG 4.0-litre V8 twin turbocharged engine that has the capacity to produce 469 bhp of max power and 630 Nm of peak torque. The GT Roadster has a top speed of 302 kmph. The engine comes mated to a 7-Speed Dual Clutch Transmission in a transaxle arrangement at the rear axle, which makes for better acceleration.

The striking front end on the AMG GT underlines the motor racing heritage of the car with its 15 chrome-plated, vertical slats echo the look of the current Mercedes-AMG GT3 customer sports racing car. The large outer air inlets ensure the supply of cooling air to the engine. The GT Roadster gets the combination of the new 19-inch and 20-inch AMG light-alloy wheels in a 5-twin-spoke design. Various aluminum alloys are used for the chassis and body, and magnesium for the front end, which reduces the inertia ahead of the front axle; thus improving agility.

The interior design echoes that of the exterior. The high beltlines, concave door panels, dynamically rising central console and low seat position integrate the driver into the cockpit. The new, light-colored interior in macchiato beige exclusive Nappa Style leather, lends the open-top sports car even more individuality and exclusivity.

