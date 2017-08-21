Mercedes-AMG GT R Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images

Mercedes-AMG GT R is a step above the AMG GT S that is currently sold in India, on the other hand, the AMG GT Roadster is the convertible version of the latter.

Mercedes-AMG GT R, better known as the 'Beast of the Green Hell' is all set to be launched in India today and we will be bringing you all the live updates from the launch here. The car is expected to go on sale alongside the AMG GT Roadster, the convertible version of the AMG GT S, today. Both the models further expand the AMG line-up in India and this is the 4th launch from Mercedes-AMG in India this year.

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is a step above the GT S that is currently sold in India. The roof is made of carbon fibre to ensure high rigidity without having to compromise on safety, while the 20-inch 5-spoke AMG wheels are made of aluminium to ensure weight savings. The sports car also gets a titanium exhaust system, in a bid to achieve a higher power-to-weight ratio.

mercedes amg gt r
Mercedes-AMG GT R spent most of its development time on the Nurburgring a.k.a. the Green Hell

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is powered by the a 4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine code-named M177 that is tuned to churn out 577 bhp and a whopping 700 Nm of peak torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. When it comes to numbers, the GT R can hit 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds, while the top speed is now rated at 318 kmph.

Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster uses the same engine but makes slightly lesser power at 470 bhp and 630 Nm of peak torque, paired to the same 7-speed DCT unit.

Here are the live updates from the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GT R and GT Roadster:

Aug 21, 2017
Setting up the Mood!
We have to say Mercedes-Benz India is leaving no stone unturned to get ready for the arrival of the AMG GT-R.


Aug 21, 2017
Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster
Essentially a convertible version of the AMG GT S that is already on sale in India, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster comes with a soft-top retractable roof and a new front end that is inspired by the 300SLs.

Aug 21, 2017
Mercedes-AMG GT R Design and Styling
The Mercedes-AMG GT R has received several cosmetic updated compared with the standard car and the styling of the GT R is more comparable to that of the AMG GT3 race car.

Notable upgrades include - the vertical slats in the front grille, a fixed rear wing, new front air intakes and new front and rear diffusers.



Aug 21, 2017
The Mercedes-AMG GT R is called the 'Beast of the Green Hell' because, the car has spent most of its development time on the Nurburgring, one of the most dangerous race tracks in the world, which is also know as - 'The Green Hell'.


Aug 21, 2017
Mercedes-AMG GT R - The Beast of the Green Hell!
Today Mercedes-Benz India is set to unleash its 'Beast of the Green Hell' - the Mercedes-AMG GT R sports coupe in the country. Stay tuned as we bring you all the live updates from the launch event.
