Mercedes-AMG GT R: All You Need To Know

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is much affectionately known as the 'Beast of the Green Hell'

Mercedes-Benz India today launched the high-performance AMG GT R sports coupe in India priced at ₹ 2.23 crore (ex-showroom India). A meaner and more powerful version of the Mercedes-AMG GT S , the GT R is one of the most powerful road cars from the Stuttgart-based car manufacturer yet. Launched alongside its drop-top younger cousin, the Mercedes-AMG GT Roadster, the new AMG GT R is possibly one of the most exotic Mercedes cars to own in India right now and here's all you need to know about the 'Beast of the Green Hell'.

Also Read: Mercedes-AMG GT R and AMG GT Roadster Launched in India

The Mercedes-AMG GT R is much affectionately known as the 'Beast of the Green Hell' for the fact that the car has spent most of its development time at the Nurburgring Circuit, one of the toughest race track in the world, which is called the 'Green Hell' for its pristine surrounding. Roland Folger and Christian Hohenadel with the Mercedes-AMG GT R The Mercedes-AMG GT R is the most powerful model from the GT family and comes with the Affalterbach tuned 4-litre bi-turbo V8 engine code-named M177 that churns out 577 bhp of power and a whopping 700 Nm of peak torque. All that power is sent to the rear wheels via the 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. In addition to being the most powerful GT model, the GT R is also the fastest Mercedes-Benz model in India right now with a top speed of 318 kmph and the ability to go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds. The 4-litre V6 makes the GT R one of the most powerful Mercedes road cars in India The Mercedes-AMG GT R recently broke the record for a production street legal road car at the Buddh International Circuit (BIC) by clocking the fastest lap of 2:09.853. The AMG GT R also has the lap record at the Nurburgring for a rear-wheel drive car, clocking a time of 7:09.10. The Mercedes-AMG GT R is also very light-footed compared to the standard GT S, which is already on sale in India. The roof is made of carbon fibre to ensure high rigidity without having to compromise on safety, while the 20-inch 5-spoke AMG wheels are made of aluminium to ensure weight savings. With such weight saving components the Mercedes-AMG GT R tips the scales at 1630 kg (kerb), which is 15 kg lighter than the standard GT S. The Mercedes-AMG GT R takes styling cues from the GT3 race car In terms of design and styling the GT R takes inspiration from the GT3 race car-right down to its "Panamericana" grille inspired by some of Mercedes' classic racers. The LED projector units and sharp LED DRLs adds to the car's aggressive appearance, while the wider carbon fenders and enlarged air intakes boost cooling to match the upgraded engine. At the rear, the car comes with a new exhaust system which aims to deliver a race car sound along with horizontal LED tail lamps. The car gets 19-inch wheels at the front and 20-inch wheels at the rear. Mercedes-Benz India head Roland Folger has said that never before has so much sport technology gone into to making of a Mercedes road car. And these features include active rear-wheel steering, the nine-way adjustable traction control system and the adjustable coil-over suspension with additional electronic control. Additionally, the large rear aerofoil and the double diffuser enhance aerodynamic efficiency and help ensure optimum grip. The Mercedes-AMG GT R gets black leather interior with contrast yellow seatbelts Inside the cabin, Mercedes-AMG has fitted the car with the standard AMG-style interior with race-style seats wrapped in black Nappa leather and DINAMICA microfiber. Want to add a bit of contrast, you get to add optional yellow seatbelts and similarly coloured yellow badging on the headrest. The Mercedes-AMG GT R comes to India as AMG completes 50 years across the globe. The car has taken the CBU route to India and will be retailed out of the Mercedes-Benz's Performance Centres across the country. Price, as we mentioned before, is right now ₹ 2.23 onwards (ex-showroom, India) with several customisation options that will add to the bill if chosen.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.