New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC Coupe Spied

The AMG GLC was spotted testing first at Affalterbach near Stuttgart in Germany and then at Nuburgring along with the next-generation GLC coupe.

View Photos
The front bumper and overhang of the GLC 63 were camouflaged.

It's been just a couple of years that the current-generation Mercedes GLC was launched and the Stuttgart based carmaker is already developing a high performance AMG version of the SUV. The AMG GLC was spotted testing first at Affalterbach near Stuttgart in Germany and then at Nuburgring along with the next-generation GLC coupe. Both the models were seen wearing little camouflage which hinted the areas of design changes. The Panamericana grille has made its way on the GLC 63 too, looking similar in nearly dimension to the one seen on the Mercedes-AMG GT. The front bumper and overhang are hidden under the camouflage while the headlamps were just mannerly fringed, suggesting a subtle change in the layout. The side skirts too wore the cover and at the rear the AMG version was seen with a sporty diffuser while the tailmaps too were slightly covered at the corners.

Mercedes-Benz GLC

54.36 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz GLC
tfa5s8i

The face of the coupe seems to draw significant inspiration from the AMG GT.

In terms of design, the mid-cycle refresh has more to do with the Mercedes-AMG GLC coupe compared to the GLC 63. The face and back of the coupe were mostly covered, still making the new AMG GT sourced Panamericana grille quite apparent. In fact, the face of the coupe seems to draw significant inspiration from the AMG GT housing similar looking headlights and creases on the bumper. While the side of the GLC coupe wasn't wrapped at all, bits appeared to be more interesting at the rear. The back of the coupe wore a full wrap hinting a revised bumper while the diffuser that sneaked-out underneath also appeared to be new. Moreover, the taillights of the GLC coupe too were heavily wrapped giving a sense of an altered design as they looked more sculpted.

8crnqq78

The back of the coupe wore a full wrap hinting a revised bumper while the diffuser that sneaked-out underneath also appeared to be new.

The facelift is unlikely to bring any mechanical changes to the SUVs. Both are powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 motor that produces 469 bhp in the Mercedes-AMG GLC and 503 bhp in the Mercedes-AMG GLC coupe.

0 Comments

Image Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz GLC with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz
GLC
Volvo XC40
Volvo
XC40
Lexus NX
Lexus
NX
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda
Kodiaq
Mitsubishi Montero
Mitsubishi
Montero
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi
Outlander
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi
Pajero Sport
Honda CR-V
Honda
CR-V
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai
Santa Fe
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen
Tiguan
TAGS :
Mercedes Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG Mercedes GLC Mercedes GLC 63 Mercedes GLC Coupe auto-model-glc

Latest News

Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC Coupe Spied
Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC Coupe Spied
Volkswagen Launches Passat With Connect App; Price Starts At Rs. 25.99 Lakh
Volkswagen Launches Passat With Connect App; Price Starts At Rs. 25.99 Lakh
VW, FCA and Renault Lead Emissions-Driven European Sales Slump
VW, FCA and Renault Lead Emissions-Driven European Sales Slump
Mahindra and Ford Sign Agreements To Share Powertrains And Connected Car Solutions
Mahindra and Ford Sign Agreements To Share Powertrains And Connected Car Solutions
Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo Unveiled
Porsche Panamera GTS and Panamera GTS Sport Turismo Unveiled
KTM 125 Duke Bookings Open In India
KTM 125 Duke Bookings Open In India
2019 BMW X7 Unveiled
2019 BMW X7 Unveiled
2018 Isuzu MU-X Vs Old MU-X: Spot The Difference
2018 Isuzu MU-X Vs Old MU-X: Spot The Difference
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
2018 Porsche Cayenne Range Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 1.19 Crore
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch Highlights
2018 Porsche Cayenne India Launch Highlights
Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.34 Lakh
Isuzu MU-X Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 26.34 Lakh
SIAM, CII Join Hands To Curb Crop Stubble Burning
SIAM, CII Join Hands To Curb Crop Stubble Burning
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Spotted Testing
2019 BMW S 1000 RR Spotted Testing
MG Motor's India-bound SUV Teased
MG Motor's India-bound SUV Teased

Popular Cars

Mahindra Marazzo

Mahindra Marazzo

₹ 11.22 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

₹ 5.85 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.6
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

₹ 2.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
New Maruti Suzuki Swift

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

₹ 5.43 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.2
Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20

₹ 5.82 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up

₹ 7.36 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.9
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

₹ 8.45 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Mercedes-Benz GLC Alternatives

Volvo XC40
Volvo XC40
₹ 46.66 - 51.34 Lakh *
Lexus NX
Lexus NX
₹ 62.18 - 64.98 Lakh *
Skoda Kodiaq
Skoda Kodiaq
₹ 40.75 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Montero
Mitsubishi Montero
₹ 68.62 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Outlander
Mitsubishi Outlander
₹ 37.44 Lakh *
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
Mitsubishi Pajero Sport
₹ 33.09 - 35.69 Lakh *
Honda CR-V
Honda CR-V
₹ 32.9 - 38.27 Lakh *
Hyundai Santa Fe
Hyundai Santa Fe
₹ 32.61 - 36.36 Lakh *
Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Tiguan
₹ 32.17 - 36.12 Lakh *
View More
Explore GLC
×
Explore Now
x
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650 India Launch Details Revealed
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities