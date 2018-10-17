Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 and GLC Coupe Spied

It's been just a couple of years that the current-generation Mercedes GLC was launched and the Stuttgart based carmaker is already developing a high performance AMG version of the SUV. The AMG GLC was spotted testing first at Affalterbach near Stuttgart in Germany and then at Nuburgring along with the next-generation GLC coupe. Both the models were seen wearing little camouflage which hinted the areas of design changes. The Panamericana grille has made its way on the GLC 63 too, looking similar in nearly dimension to the one seen on the Mercedes-AMG GT. The front bumper and overhang are hidden under the camouflage while the headlamps were just mannerly fringed, suggesting a subtle change in the layout. The side skirts too wore the cover and at the rear the AMG version was seen with a sporty diffuser while the tailmaps too were slightly covered at the corners.

In terms of design, the mid-cycle refresh has more to do with the Mercedes-AMG GLC coupe compared to the GLC 63. The face and back of the coupe were mostly covered, still making the new AMG GT sourced Panamericana grille quite apparent. In fact, the face of the coupe seems to draw significant inspiration from the AMG GT housing similar looking headlights and creases on the bumper. While the side of the GLC coupe wasn't wrapped at all, bits appeared to be more interesting at the rear. The back of the coupe wore a full wrap hinting a revised bumper while the diffuser that sneaked-out underneath also appeared to be new. Moreover, the taillights of the GLC coupe too were heavily wrapped giving a sense of an altered design as they looked more sculpted.

The facelift is unlikely to bring any mechanical changes to the SUVs. Both are powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged, V8 motor that produces 469 bhp in the Mercedes-AMG GLC and 503 bhp in the Mercedes-AMG GLC coupe.

Image Source: Motor1

