Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Updated With New Features, More Powerful Engine

Mercedes-AMG has revealed the updated GLC 43 SUV and Coupe models internationally. The big changes are made in the looks, features and of course the engine department. The GLC43 coupe and SUV get a AMG-specific radiator grille and new distinctive headlamps. The AMG-specific grille with its vertical chrome fins add to the look while the styled LED high-performance headlamps give it an expressive face. The matte black fins over the air intakes feature trim elements in silver, further enhance the car's visual presence. Viewed from the side, the accentuated side sill panels are a particularly striking feature of both the SUV and the Coupe. These side sills were designed to visually lower and elongate the vehicle's profile. Both the cars get aerodynamically optimised AMG light-alloy wheels, with 20- inch wheels with AMG lettering fitted as standard. A selection of three additional wheel variants, ranging from 20 to 21 inches in size, are available as an option. The distinctive rear end, with its broad bumper, diffuser and round twin tailpipes, also contributes to the sporty look. As with the front view, the redesigned LED taillights give the GLC a signature look.

The front of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe sees restyled headlamps giving it an expressive face

The engine on the GLC 43 remains the same. It gets the 3.0-litre V6 biturbo engine which now develops 385 horses which is 23 more than before. The driving experience and agility are further improved thanks to the rear-biased AMG Performance 4matic all-wheel drive system, the AMG Dynamics agility control system, and the responsive AMG Speedshift 9G transmission. There's 520 Nm of torque on offer from as low as 2500 to 4500 rpm.

There's more power on offer now from the 3-litre V6 petrol engine

The higher output can be attributed to larger turbochargers and new software adjustments. The larger, stand-alone turbocharger units are mounted close to the engine and respond swiftly, thereby guaranteeing exceptional performance: it takes a mere 4.7 seconds for the SUV and the Coupe to accelerate from 0 to 98 kmph. The top speed is electronically limited to 209 kmph, unless equipped with the optionally available 21-inch wheels with summer performance tyres, which raise the top speed to 250 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 can go from 0-98 kmph in just 4.7 seconds

The cabin reinforces the sporty appearance of the exterior of the new GLC43. This mid-size performance SUV features sport seats as standard, which offer improved lateral support to both the driver and front passenger. The upholstery, in standard black MB-Tex / Dinamica, has a distinctive design with red top stitching. Trim elements in aluminum with a longitudinal grain further highlight the car's sporty character. The SUV and Coupe models of the GLC 43 offer plenty of space for passengers and luggage too.

The latest version of the MBUX infotainment system further underlines the car's suitability for everyday. It can be operated via the touchpad, touch control buttons on the steering wheel, or by voice control. The voice control is activated with the words "Hey Mercedes" and the MBUX recognizes and understands nearly all sentences from the fields of infotainment and vehicle operation, even if they are expressed indirectly. The driver receives visual information via the 12.3-inch instrument cluster on the left and the 10.25-inch touchscreen display on the right. With the three AMG-specific display styles of Classic, Sport or Supersport. The new steering wheel has a flat bottomed and a perforated grip area. The galvanized steering wheel gearshift paddles allow for an even sportier driving style with manual gear shifting.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 gets the latest version of the MBUX infotainment system

The GLC 43 SUV and Coupe come with a choice of five drive programs: slippery, comfort, sport, sport+ and individual. Using these allows the characteristics of the vehicle to be individualised even further with the touch of a finger. The programs modify key parameters, such as the response of the engine, transmission, suspension and steering. The programs are now linked to the AMG Dynamics agility control system, which means that the handling characteristics can be set to meet various requirements and driving conditions with even more differentiation.

We hope to see the car soon in India but it'll probably come to us in 2020.

