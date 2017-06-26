Exclusive: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 To Be Launched In India In July

Mercedes-Benz GLC
59.28 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 adopts the AMG naming structure too with the AMG replacing the Benz in its name. The GLC 43 is available only with all-wheel-drive (just like the standard GLC in India) and gets the lovely 3-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that we have grown to love. The engine makes an impressive 362 bhp and is mated to the vastly improved 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox. The GLC 43 also gets air body control or air suspension as standard. Performance figures are impressive with 100 kmph in only 4.9 seconds and an electronically controlled top speed of 250 kmph. The GLC 43 will also get driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual that allow the driver to tailor the characteristics to individual preferences.
There are some exterior differences too. From the new AMG spec grille to the larger air intakes on the front bumper and the brushed silver front lip, the GLC 43 is definitely a more aggressive looking car than the standard version. You also get a set of 19-inch wheels from the AMG Sport line as standard on the SUV to compliment the performance look. The interiors also get an all black interior option along with red stitching, a flat bottom steering wheel and red seat belts. The car also gets several carbon fibre trim pieces on the dashboard and the central console.
Comments (0)