New Cars and Bikes in India

Exclusive: Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 To Be Launched In India In July

Mercedes-Benz will launch a performance oriented variant of the GLC in India soon. The new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 packs a twin turbo V6 engine and makes 362 bhp.

View Photos

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Performance version of GLC SUV gets a new engine and gearbox
  • 3-litre V6 makes 362 bhp, 0-100 kmph in under 5 seconds
  • Expected price for the GLC 43 AMG is about Rs 85 lakh

Mercedes-Benz GLC
59.28 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Adding to its salvo of AMG powered cars, Mercedes-Benz will be launching the GLC 43 in India in July. Based on the GLC SUV that has proved to be quite popular in the country as an alternate to the likes of the traditional C-Class and E-Class owners, the GLC 43 is the mid level performance version of the SUV and sits between the standard GLC and the fire breathing 63 AMG spec. In India, Mercedes-Benz only offers the GLC300 with a petrol engine and the GLC220d with the diesel engine. Expect pricing on the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 to be around the Rs 85-90 lakh mark.
  
mercedes amg glc 43

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43


The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 adopts the AMG naming structure too with the AMG replacing the Benz in its name. The GLC 43 is available only with all-wheel-drive (just like the standard GLC in India) and gets the lovely 3-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that we have grown to love. The engine makes an impressive 362 bhp and is mated to the vastly improved 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox. The GLC 43 also gets air body control or air suspension as standard. Performance figures are impressive with 100 kmph in only 4.9 seconds and an electronically controlled top speed of 250 kmph. The GLC 43 will also get driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual that allow the driver to tailor the characteristics to individual preferences.
 
mercedes amg glc 43 badge

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Badge


There are some exterior differences too. From the new AMG spec grille to the larger air intakes on the front bumper and the brushed silver front lip, the GLC 43 is definitely a more aggressive looking car than the standard version. You also get a set of 19-inch wheels from the AMG Sport line as standard on the SUV to compliment the performance look. The interiors also get an all black interior option along with red stitching, a flat bottom steering wheel and red seat belts. The car also gets several carbon fibre trim pieces on the dashboard and the central console.
 
 
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz
GLC
TAGS :

Related Articles

Latest News

Comments (0)

Sponsored: In the Stores

No Results Found
* T&C Apply

Mercedes-Benz GLC Alternatives

Explore GLC
×
Explore Now
Select your City
or select from popular cities