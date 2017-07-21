New Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe India Launch Live Updates
Mercedes-Benz India will be launching its latest performance-SUV, the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe today. It is in essence based on the regular GLC SUV but gets massive updates to the engine in typical AMG fashion. Under that hood is a 3.0-litre V6 bi-turbo engine that makes 362 bhp and is paired with a 9G-Tronic automatic transmission unit. Follow our live updates of the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe.
The crossover gets all-wheel drive as standard, similar to the GLC SUV. This is the eighth new model that Mercedes-Benz launched in India in 2017 and also the third AMG model. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe does the 0-100 kmph sprint in 4.8 seconds and the top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph. The exterior and the interior get a few cosmetic updates as compared to the regular GLC. In terms of equipment, the crossover gets 19-inch alloys from the AMG Sport Line, LED projector headlamps, wrap-around LED tail lamps and a lovely looking quad-exhaust setup with a diffuser at the rear. We believe the prices to be around in the region of Rs. 80 lakh - Rs. 85 lakh.
Follow our live updates as we bring you up to speed from the launch event of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch: Engine Specifications
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe has a 3.0-litre V6 motor with twin turbo-chargers plonked under the hood that makes 362 bhp of max power and 520 Nm of peak torque. The engine is paired to a 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic transmission. The company claims that the 0-100 kmph sprint is done in 4.8 seconds. with the top speed being electronically limited to 250 kmph.
The GLC 43 Coupe is based on the GLC SUV but gets massive updates in terms of styling and technical specifications, in true AMG style. Here is everything that you need to know about the newest model from Mercedes-Benz India.
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launch: Live Updates
Mercedes-Benz India will be launching its eighth model for 2017, which is the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe. The launch event will start in a while and we will be bringing you all the information and updates, live. Do follow our live blog for the same.
