Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe: All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz India is all set to launch the performance-oriented Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe tomorrow, on July 21, 2017. Based on the regular GLC SUV, this AMG powered coupe is the eighth new product to be launched by the Stuttgart-based carmaker in India and the third AMG model for 2017. The coupe-SUV-like design and the bold SUV styling truly makes the new Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe stand out and here's all you need to know about the car.

Following the company's new nomenclature, the new GLC 43 AMG Coupe adopts the same naming structure used by other AMG model, where the AMG replaces the Benz in its name, thus - Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe. The GLC 43 AMG Coupe is powered by Mercedes versatile 3-litre V6 bi-turbo engine. The engine makes an impressive 362 bhp and is mated to the vastly improved 9G-Tronic 9-speed automatic gearbox. The coupe-SUV is available only with all-wheel-drive, just like the standard GLC in India. Performance figures are impressive too as 0-100 kmph is achieved in only 4.8 seconds, which is 0.1 seconds faster than the standard GLC 43 and the top speed is electronically controlled to 250 kmph. The Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is powered by a 362 bhp 3-litre V6 The GLC 43 will also get driving modes - Eco, Comfort, Sport, Sport Plus and Individual that allow the driver to tailor the characteristics to individual preferences. Visually, there are some styling updates that differentiate the GLC 43 AMG coupe from the regular GLC SUV and GLC 43. The most evident one is the sloping coupe-like roof and the well-designed rear portion that makes it look more compact and a lot more drool worthy. The design is further accentuated by the AMG-style exterior kit like - the diamond-pattern grille, muscular front bumper and the silver side skirts - all of which give it an aggressive stance. Visually the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe is bolder and a lot more stylish On the equipment front, the exterior is equipped with a set of 19-inch wheels from the AMG Sport line as standard on the SUV to complement the performance look, sharp projector headlamps with LED DRLs, wide wraparound LED taillamps and a quad exhaust setup and rear diffuser. The interiors also get an all-black interior option along with red stitching, a flat bottom steering wheel and red seat belts. The car also gets several carbon fibre trim pieces on the dashboard and the centre console. We expect the price of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to be in the vicinity of ₹ 80-85 lakh (ex-showroom, post-GST) and the model will be making its way to India as a CBU.