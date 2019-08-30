New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 Unveiled Globally

The Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is a performance oriented version of the Mercedes-Benz GLB that uses the same 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine, tuned to produce more power.

The new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35 is a performance oriented version of the GLB seven-seater MPV.

  • The AMG GLB 35 is a performance oriented version of the standard GLB.
  • It uses the same engine which powers the GLB 250.
  • It looks sexier than the standard car featuring a sharper front end.

The hot-shot MPV which can seat seven is what defines the all-new Mercedes-AMG GLB 35. Essentially, it's a hotter and a performance oriented version of the Mercedes-Benz GLB that uses the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engine which is tuned to produce more power and is paired to an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission. The AMG GLB 35 also gets the 4 MATIC all-wheel drive system as standard. The motor pumps out 299 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque and has enough grunt to clock triple digit speeds in 5.1 seconds which is impressive by MPV standards. The top speed is limited to 250 kmph.

The AMG GLB 35 uses the same 2.0-litre engine which is powers the the GLB 250.

It's not a regular Mercedes MPV and that is quite apparent with all the bells and whistles that are on board. For instance, the Eco driving mode has been given a miss and you get a slippery mode instead which is coupled with the 4 MATIC system for enhanced traction when required. Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual modes are very much present. Moreover, it gets reworked suspension with slightly hard compression, new steering column and transverse control arms mounted on the front axle in a bid to improve cornering dynamics and control body roll. Speed-sensitive steering wheel and four-piston AMG brakes ensure better handling and make the MPV sure-footed at higher speeds as well. The AMG GLB 35 also gets the AMG ride control suspension which electronically controls the damping on individual wheels, as an optional fitment.

It looks sexier than the standard GLB featuring a sharp front and sharper profile.

AMG cars are always sexier to look at compared to their regular counterpart and so is the case with the GLB 35. It boasts of a sharper front end, courtesy of the wide panamericana grille. Its profile gets bold cladding and rides on 21-inch alloys shod with low profile rubber. Obviously, 19 and 20 inch wheels are also on offer but they don't quite give GLB the stance.

omrbq5b8

On the inside, it gets all black interiors with contrast stitching.

The cabin looks quite sporty as well featuring all black interior with contrast stitching and trims like carbon-fibre on door pads and faux silver on dashboard. The whole shebang adds a bit of drama to its understated character. And not to mention, the turbine like air-con vents get your attention first as you step in. Moreover, it is also equipped with features like MBUX infotainment system, touchpad on the central console and touch-control buttons on the steering wheel among others.

