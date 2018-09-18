New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercedes-AMG G63 India Launch Details Revealed

The Mercedes-AMG G63 gets LED lights all around, and there's also a new Panamericana grille, which bodes well with the family look of Mercedes-Benz.

View Photos
The new G-Class is 53 mm longer and 121 mm wider than its predecessor.

Mercedes-AMG will be launching the new G63 in India on October 5, 2018. The G-Class in India has had limited sales in the last few years but now with the new one, Mercedes-Benz will look to capitalise on the boom of the SUV trend in the country. We'd already told you about the launch timeline of the Mercedes-AMG G63 and finally come October we'll have the car in the country. As before, the G-Class in India will only be available in its AMG version and will not be available with the standard or petrol engines.

2019 mercedes amg g63

The new G-Class is longer and wider than before 

There are a few changes that Mercedes has done to the G63 to make it look different than before but yet stay true to its traditional look. The Mercedes-AMG G63 gets LED lights all around, and there's also a new Panamericana grille, which bodes well with the family look of Mercedes-Benz. The G63 will still get the tell-tale side exhausts, flared wheel arches, and massive 22-inch rims along with red brake callipers. Of course, there's a generous dose of chrome as also AMG badges splashed all around the car. With the latest update, the off-road icon has been continually enhanced technically over the decades but visually has hardly changed - is making the leap into a new era – both in terms of technology and form. The new G-Class is 53 mm longer and 121 mm wider than its predecessor. 

Also Read: Actor Jimmy Sheirgill Buys A Mercedes-AMG G63

Under the bonnet, the G63 gets a 4-litre bi turbo engine that makes 577 bhp and a mountain moving 850 Nm of peak torque. The SUV also gets all-wheel-drive to reign in all that torque and gets from 0-100 kmph in just 4.4-seconds. The new G63 is now much lighter than the outgoing model - by 174 kilograms. In terms of the gearbox, the AMG G63 gets the same 9-speed dual clutch unit as in the E63 S.

Expect it to be priced at over ₹ 2 crore when it is launched in India.

