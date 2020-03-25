Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon Spotted Testing

The super manic avatar of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class, the E63 S, is expected to get a facelift by the end of this year and as many of you would have guessed, the design changes will be in-line with the E-Class sedan facelift. However, like all high octane models from the three-pointed star's stable, the Mercedes-AMG E63 will get the revised Panamericana grille up front which will be extended to the E63 Wagon as well. Yes! Mercedes-Benz is also testing the E63 Wagon alongside the sedan, which has been spotted testing recently.

It rides on 19-inch wheels shod in Michelin tyres.

While the Panamericana grille is the most apparent elements on its face, the rest of the front wears heavy camouflage. However, the large air curtains along with the air dam can be figured easily as well. The headlamps have been redesigned as well while the hood remains as sculpted with sharp character lines. The profile obviously gives away the Estate body type and the test car is riding on 19-inch alloy wheels shod in low profile Michelin tyres.

It gets quad exhaust at the rear.

Under the hood, it is expected to get the same to 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that puts out 595 bhp and 850 Nm of peak torque. The Mercedes-AMG E63 Wagon rivals the likes of the Audi RS6 Avant in the global markets and in India it will be pitted against the same model if both cars make it to our shores.

