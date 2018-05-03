Mercedes-AMG E 63S 4Matic +: All You Need To Know

Mercedes-Benz India is on a roll this year and the company has already launched the S-Class facelift and the GLS Grand Edition. The company is all set to bring in the Mercedes-AMG E63S sedan and there's a lot of excitement around it already. The company had revealed the new versions in October 2016 and the cars made its official debut at the 2016 Los Angeles Motor Show. Mercedes-Benz India announced that it'll be launching the AMG E63 S 4MATIC+ sedan on May 4, 2018 and we have all the details about the car.

Here's All You Need To Know About The Mercedes-AMG E63 S 4MATIC+

The E63 S retain the handsome exterior profile and smooth character lines of the E-Class Sedan. That said, the cars do come with some cosmetic changes like - a new single slat grille, a new front bumper housing slightly larger air intakes and a sporty exhaust setup at the rear. The wheel arches that are a little more than half an inch wider than on the standard car and you also get matte-black AMG 20-inch alloy wheels. The Mercedes-AMG E63 S Sedan packs a meaty turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 engine under the hood. The motor uses twin-scroll technology to improve performance and reduce turbo lag. The powerful E63 S churns out 603bhp and develops 850Nm of peak torque making it the most powerful E-Class ever made. It comes mated to a nine-speed AMG Speedshift dual-clutch transmission and also feature Mercedes' signature 4Matic all-wheel drive system. The Mercedes-AMG E63S sedan E63 S achieves a 0-100 kmph run in just 3.3 seconds. Another feature that is sure to make enthusiasts drool is the new Drift Mode. Yes, you read it right and it comes as standard on the E63 S. Apparently the AMG Performance 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system uses fully variable torque distribution at the front and rear axles and when you need to have a little fun, just select the 'Race' drive mode, switch off stability control, activate the transmission's manual mode and drift away. Mercedes claims that the Drift Mode turns the E63 into a "purely rear-wheel drive" vehicle, and stays this way until the driver turns off Drift Mode On the pricing front, expect this one to cross the ₹ 1 crore mark

