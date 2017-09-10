Mercedes-AMG Drops Last Project One Teaser Ahead Of Frankfurt Debut

The biggest and possibly wildest offering to come the house of Stuttgart, the Mercedes-AMG Project One is set to make its public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show on September 12. It will be one of the biggest showstoppers at the event this year and is called "the most ambitious project the performance and sports car the brand has ever planned." The Mercedes-AMG Project One also coincides with 50 years of the AMG brand this year and is certainly one of the best ways to commemorate the same. With just days left for the near production model to make its debut, the automaker has dropped the latest teaser on the 'One' and gives a glimpse of the rear of the hypercar, and boy, does it look menacing!

(The Mercedes-AMG Project One will make in excess of 1000 bhp)

The new Mercedes-AMG Project One teaser shows the carbon fibre roof scoop, while the extra-wide fenders incorporate the LED tail lights and the massive central exhaust that seems to have been inspired by a canon. You also get see the cooling vents on the mid-engined hypercar, under which is where the F1-derived engine will be put to rest. While the cabin still remains under wraps, the hypercar is rumoured to get a series of displays along with an F1-inspired steering wheel.

Speaking of which, the Mercedes-AMG Project One will be using a Formula 1 developed 1.6-litre turbocharged V6 engine assisted by electric motors. The hybrid powertrain will see an electrified front axle with the combined output set to be in excess of 1000 bhp. While acceleration figures will be astronomical, the top speed is touted to be about 350 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG Project One come as rare as it gets and production will be limited 275 units. So, yes spotting these out in the open will certainly be a special sight. Needless to say, the Project One will carry an exorbitant price tag and before you call your bank to dip into the savings, all units of the hypercar have been sold. Mercedes-AMG will be producing one unit of the Project One per day and deliveries are expected to end towards the end of 2020.

(The Project One will be using a hybrid powertrain derived from the F1 engine)

The Mercedes-AMG Project One will certainly have our attention at the Frankfurt Motor Show this year, along with all the interesting models that are set to go on display. Make sure to keep watching this space for all the news and updates from Frankfurt.

