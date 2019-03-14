Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 75 Lakh

Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At ₹ 75 Lakh हिन्दी The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe will be sold in India as a CBU and will complete the C Class line-up in India.

Mercedes has finally completed the C-Class line up in India with the launch of the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe at ₹ 75 lakh, (ex-showroom, India). We always knew it was coming as Mercedes had confirmed the new C43 Coupe for our market last year when the 2018 C-Class was launched. Coupes have always been enticing to look at and the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe maintains its demeanour rather aesthetically. It's the best looking C of the range with a fancy looking AMG GT inspired rear and a tapering roofline which neatly falls onto the boot and is further complemented with 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels which fit just right. The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe gets the same AMG radiator grille with twin louver finished in matte iridium silver and rides on 19-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. Mercedes-AMG C 43 90.58 Lakh * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE Also Read: Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch: Live Updates The face is identical to the regular Mercedes-AMG C 43 sports sedan. It gets the same AMG radiator grille with twin louver finished in matte iridium silver, running the length. Even the bumper profile is similar sporting a broad air-dam with tall C-shaped curtains on either side and it gets the high-vision LED headlamps as standard. Buyers can also spend more and opt for the latest AMG styling package to put on a front splitter, broad side skirts and a bulgier rear diffuser and make it look a bit more dramatic. Also Read: 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch: What To Expect The cabin of the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe looks sporty being wrapped in black Artico handmade leather with contrast stitching. The cabin of the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe looks sporty being wrapped in black Artico handmade leather with contrast stitching.

The cabin of the Mercedes-AMG C 43 Coupe is in-sync with the sporty character of the car. The upholstery is draped in Artico handmade leather or Dinamica microfibre finished in black with contrast dual-stitching on the AMG performance seats along with the upholstery. The layout of the cabin is almost similar to the C-Class in the front while the rear, of course, has confined space and the seats are smaller as well. The three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel too is wrapped in Napa leather and sports touch control buttons. Moreover, it gets a heads-up display, a 10.5-inch centre mounted infotainment display with and wide 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster with three display styles- Classic, Sport and Supersport.

While the face of the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is identical to its sports sedan counterpart, the coupe roofline and AMG GT inspired rear looks really distinctive. While the face of the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is identical to its sports sedan counterpart, the coupe roofline and AMG GT inspired rear looks really distinctive. Powering the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is the 3.0-litre V6 motor which puts out 385 bhp, 23 bhp more than its predecessor, and a hefty 520 Nm of peak torque. The engine is mated to a 9G Tronic automatic transmission coupled with a 4MATIC all-wheel-drive transmission. The new C43 Coupe can clock triple-digit speed in 4.7 seconds and its top speed is electronically limited to 250 kmph.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe will be sold in India as a completely built unit (CBU) and will rival the like of the BMW M2 Competition and Audi RS5.

