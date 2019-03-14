Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe Launch Live Updates: Price, Specifications, Features, Images

After having started the year with a launch, Mercedes-Benz is all set to bring in some fun element into its line-up and this time it's an AMG model. The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe will be launched in India today and we'll bring you all the live updates from the launch here. The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe is a facelifted version that was globally introduced last year and comes to India as a CBU model. The two-door coupe is based on the C-Class platform but gets the Affalterbach treatment in terms of both performance and aesthetics and we expect it to be priced between Rs. 75 lakh to Rs. 80 lakh (ex-showroom India)

For MY2019, the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe gets the new AMG radiator grille with the new and distinctive twin louvre in matt iridium silver that extends to the front apron. At the rear, the two round twin tailpipes are finished in high-gloss chrome and gives a sporty look, while the spoiler lip on the boot lid is finished in body colour. The car rides on 19-inch multi-spoke AMG alloy wheels, while the optional AMG styling package adds a more expressive front splitter, broader side skirt inserts and flics in the rear bumper. The coupe roofline blends seamlessly with the boot on the C43, which gives it a distinctive silhouette.

The Mercedes-AMG C43 can hit 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds

Power on the Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe comes from the 3.0-litre V6 engine that has been tuned to churn out 385 bhp. The motor has been updated to make 23 bhp more than the predecessor, while torque has been increased too and now stands at 520 Nm. The engine is paired with the 9G automatic transmission and also gets AMG Performance 4MATIC All-Wheel Drive system that aids in more traction. The car can hit 0-100 kmph in 4.7 seconds while the top speed remains electronically limited to 250 kmph.

Here Are The Live Updates From The Launch Of The Mercedes-AMG C43 Coupe