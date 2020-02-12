New Cars and Bikes in India

Mercdes-Benz Confirms New-Gen S-Class, EQA Debut In 2020

Mercedes-Benz plans to quadruple the share of plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles in total sales in 2020.

| Published:
0  Views
View Photos

It's been quite the year for Mercedes-Benz globally. The company has faced strong headwinds when it comes to sales globally, however, it has managed to stay right at the top of the luxury vehicles business. Mercedes-Benz sold 23,85,400 vehicles in the fiscal year 2019, and thus slightly topped the record level of the previous year (23,82,800). Mercedes-Benz Cars' revenue increased to 93.9 billion Euros (2018: 93.1 billion Euros) and though this is not much, the profits have certainly increased. But the company is not holding out on bringing new cars to the global markets.

Mercedes-Benz will continue its product and electrical offensive in the current year: The company has confirmed that it will launch the new generation S-Class and the EQA all electric compact SUV by the end of 2020. While India will not see both the cars so soon, we expect a launch in early 2021.

Mercedes-Benz

Mercedes-Benz Cars

G-Class

CLA

C-Class

GLE

GLA

V-Class

GLC

GLS

A-Class

S-Class

CLS

E-Class

B-Class

E-Class All-Terrain

mkg3k8j8

The test mule of the new-gen S-Class has been caught testing in Europe on multiple occasions

Mercedes-Benz Vans will also be expanding its product portfolio to include the all-electric EQV van. In addition, the model range will also include numerous variants with plug-in hybrid drivetrain and 48-volt technology. Overall, Mercedes-Benz plans to quadruple the share of plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles in total sales in 2020. This is linked to a further increase in the company's own battery production: Batteries for electric vehicles will be manufactured in nine plants at seven locations on three continents.

0 Comments

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the EQC all-electric SUV in India by April 2020 and we can't wait for the car to come to our shores very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Compare Mercedes-Benz G-Class with Immediate Rivals

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz
G-Class

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz G-Class
Mercedes-Benz G-Class
₹ 1.77 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz CLA
Mercedes-Benz CLA
₹ 37.67 - 43.89 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
Mercedes-Benz C-Class
₹ 47.33 - 57.76 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLE
Mercedes-Benz GLE
₹ 87.21 Lakh - 1.48 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLA
Mercedes-Benz GLA
₹ 38.39 - 45.84 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
Mercedes-Benz V-Class
₹ 80.96 Lakh - 1.3 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz GLC
Mercedes-Benz GLC
₹ 62.49 - 68.39 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz GLS
Mercedes-Benz GLS
₹ 1.04 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
Mercedes-Benz A-Class
₹ 33.12 - 34.77 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
₹ 1.6 - 1.65 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz CLS
Mercedes-Benz CLS
₹ 1 Crore *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
₹ 68.09 - 86.64 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
Mercedes-Benz B-Class
₹ 37.25 Lakh *
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
Mercedes-Benz E-Class All-Terrain
₹ 88.74 Lakh *
View More
Auto Expo 2020
x
2020 Honda Dio BS6 Scooter Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 59,990
2020 Honda Dio BS6 Scooter Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 59,990
Mahindra Draws Up $423 Million Turnaround Plan For Korean Unit Ssangyong
Mahindra Draws Up $423 Million Turnaround Plan For Korean Unit Ssangyong
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Honda Activa 6G is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities