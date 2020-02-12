Mercdes-Benz Confirms New-Gen S-Class, EQA Debut In 2020

It's been quite the year for Mercedes-Benz globally. The company has faced strong headwinds when it comes to sales globally, however, it has managed to stay right at the top of the luxury vehicles business. Mercedes-Benz sold 23,85,400 vehicles in the fiscal year 2019, and thus slightly topped the record level of the previous year (23,82,800). Mercedes-Benz Cars' revenue increased to 93.9 billion Euros (2018: 93.1 billion Euros) and though this is not much, the profits have certainly increased. But the company is not holding out on bringing new cars to the global markets.

Mercedes-Benz will continue its product and electrical offensive in the current year: The company has confirmed that it will launch the new generation S-Class and the EQA all electric compact SUV by the end of 2020. While India will not see both the cars so soon, we expect a launch in early 2021.

The test mule of the new-gen S-Class has been caught testing in Europe on multiple occasions

Mercedes-Benz Vans will also be expanding its product portfolio to include the all-electric EQV van. In addition, the model range will also include numerous variants with plug-in hybrid drivetrain and 48-volt technology. Overall, Mercedes-Benz plans to quadruple the share of plug-in hybrids and fully electric vehicles in total sales in 2020. This is linked to a further increase in the company's own battery production: Batteries for electric vehicles will be manufactured in nine plants at seven locations on three continents.

Mercedes-Benz is expected to launch the EQC all-electric SUV in India by April 2020 and we can't wait for the car to come to our shores very soon.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.