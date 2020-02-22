Meet The World's First 3D Printed Hybrid Hypercar - Czinger 21C

It's been in the works for a few years now but it's been finally revealed and we will see the car at the Geneva Motor Show as well next month. Czinger has revealed its groundbreaking 21C hypercar which comes with a drivetrain that has been developed in-house and it in fact is the world's first hybrid hypercar to be 3D printed. The Czinger 21C is designed, built and manufactured in Los Angeles and assembled by a team of artisans, from the fit and finish of each and every part - from seat brackets to suspension components - to the hand-crafted carbon fibre parts and multi-layer paintwork.

The 21C is designed and manufactured from the ground up by the Czinger team in Los Angeles, California. Lightweight, high-performance alloy and carbon fibre multi-material structures form the 21C chassis. But it's the hybrid powertrain which has been designed in-house which really makes the headlines here. It drives all four wheels and Achieves a true 1:1 power to weight ratio.

There's a 2.88-litre, flat crank V8 with twin turbos located mid-vehicle, and an electric motor assigned to each front wheel drive the 21C to a 8.1 second quarter mile, 0-100 kmph is done in 1.9 seconds, 0 to 300 kmph is achieved in 15 seconds and 0 to 400 kmph takes just 29 seconds.

The 21C gets a 2.88-litre, flat crank V8 with twin turbochargers and an electric motor assigned to each of the two front wheels

Two continuous front traction motors and one combined crank-driven generator and starter (to ensure the power from the lithium-titanate batteries is readily available when needed) completes the strong hybrid set-up, which has 1233 bhp. This is paired with a seven-speed sequential transaxle gearbox with a hydraulic actuated multi-plate clutch to complete the entire drivetrain, which is designed, developed and built by Czinger. Only 80 will be built and each will carry a price tag of $1.7 million

