McLaren Took 260 Hours To Paint This 720S Spider

McLarens are always special, aren't they? All of them look dramatically beautiful and of course, all of them are fast. But when you know that McLaren has taken 260 hours to paint one, its special quotient reaches another level. The Paint Job on the McLaren 720S Spider was done by McLaren Special Operations which is one of their internal divisions that makes special and customised models for its customers.

The gorgeous deep blue paint is brand new and was designed by mixing three colours- Cerulean Blue, Burton Blue and Abyss Black. McLaren is calling the new colour- Coriolis. The paint was applied as an addition to the Metroite Grey body. The base colour is yet another special shade designed by McLaren Special Operations for special cars and special customers.

The process involves expert painters and artists who very diligently and precisely apply the paint in such a way that the fade effects would mimic the way the car moves. The effect is subtle but instantly catches your attention. The McLaren 720S Spider is powered by a 4.0-litre, twin-turbocharged V8 motor which churns out 710 bhp and 770 Nm of peak torque. It can go to 200 kmph from standstill is just 7.9 seconds and can clock a top speed of 341 kmph.

