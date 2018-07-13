Mclaren To Launch 18 New Cars, To Go 100 Per Cent Hybrid By 2025

At the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed, luxury British sportscar and supercar maker McLaren Automotive announced that the company will launch 18 new models and derivatives between now and 2025, which is part of the 1.2 billion euros investment. Moreover, the company will also focus on hybrid vehicles to expand its portfolio, which sets out a clear roadmap for future vehicles, production and technology that will allow the brand to continue to position itself as a major global player in the sportscar and supercar market. This new plan, Track25 is an evolution of the Track22 plan that was first launched at the Geneva Motor Show in 2016.

(McLaren 600LT)

Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive said, "As a global brand we are set to add more retailers in both existing and exciting new markets as demand for our products continues to grow. While our plan sets the direction for the next seven years to take us through to the middle of the next decade, we need to also pause and acknowledge the great effort, ingenuity and competitive spirit of all of our incredible people on which our success, both now and in the future, rests."

The company will invest in 18 new models or derivatives that will help lift the production by almost 75 per cent over current levels to around 6,000 cars a year by the middle of the next decade. As of now, all the vehicles will be hand-assembled at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, England. Moreover, McLaren is also looking to expand in existing markets as well as evaluating several major new markets including Russia, India and Central/Eastern Europe.

(McLaren 600LT)

McLaren launched the world's first ever petrol-electric hybrid-hypercar five years ago with the iconic McLaren P1TM. And now, the company plans to unleash its successor as part of the Track25 plan. The company also showcased the 600LT at the Goodwood, which is longer than the 570S and adds a large carbon-fibre rear wing in order to add downforce. The 600LT will take on the likes of Porsche 911 GT3 RS, Lamborghini Huracan Performante and even the Ferrari 488 Pista.

