McLaren Teases More Powerful Version Of 570S, Possibly Badged 600LT

McLaren has teased a hardcore, more powerful and more track focused version of the 570S. The new sportscar, rumoured to be badged the 600 LT will get a bump in power and of course, get a lot more aero as compared to the standard 570S too. The new 600LT will also finally be getting a carbonfibre wing, something that has been sorely missing on the 570S sportscar and something that a lot of customers have added on as an aftermarket fitment instead. Although a smaller car with less power, the 600 LT will take on the likes of the more powerful Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Ferrari 488 Pista and its biggest direct rival - the Porsche 911 GT3/GT3 RS .

The new McLaren 600LT will get a bump in power but the more important changes will be aerodynamic ones. Just like the Huracan Performante, the 600 LT will have active aero with a massive rear diffuser, larger front bumper with an inbuilt splitter and a whole new aggressive rear wing. The most important change though will be the new exhaust system. Just like the Porsche 918 Hybrid, the new McLaren 600 LT will also have a high mounted exhaust that will blow gasses through the carbon spoiler and possibly adding to downforce.

The car will also get a set of larger 675 LT inspired cannards on the front splitter and a carbonfibre side skirt with an inbuilt fin/canard to air airflow around the rear wheel arch. The 600 LT will also get a set of new lighter wheels and although unconfirmed, the rear wing could also be electronically operable as an air brake. Expect the car to be unveiled very soon and be offered as both a coupe and a cabriolet. Also expect the 600 LT to get a very limited run as compared to the 570S which is produced in far greater numbers.

