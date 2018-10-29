New Cars and Bikes in India

McLaren Speedtail Unveiled

The teardrop-shaped cockpit and aerodynamically optimized body are the foundation for the aerodynamic drag efficiency.

View Photos
Only 106 units of the McLaren Speedtail will be made

McLaren Automotive has revealed the stunning Speedtail and it ushers in the next chapter in McLaren's Ultimate Series. The Speedtail is the first Hyper-GT from the British company and it can achieve the highest maximum speed of any McLaren to date, reaching 402 kmph The Speedtail all about contemporary craftsmanship, materials innovation and bespoke personalization. Just 106 units will be made and all are already reserved, at a price of 1.75 million Euros plus taxes.

Mike Flewitt, Chief Executive Officer, McLaren Automotive said "McLaren has never built a vehicle like the Speedtail before. As our first 'Hyper-GT', the Speedtail is the ultimate McLaren road car; a fusion of art and science that combines an astonishing maximum speed with an iconic central-driving position and a truly pioneering approach to bespoke personalization. A ground-breaking hybrid powertrain sits within a lightweight carbon fibre body reminiscent of sleek 'streamliners' that once set world speed records, while the luxurious three-seat cockpit offers a sublime combination of an incredible driving experience, unmatched individualism and innovative materials never seen before in a road-going vehicle."

9cahceio

The McLaren Speedtail can exceed the 391 kmph record peak speed of the legendary McLaren F1

As the most powerful and most aerodynamically drag efficient McLaren, the Speedtail can exceed the 391 kmph record peak speed of the legendary McLaren F1. It is also significant that this is the first of 18 new cars or derivatives that McLaren will introduce as part of its Track25 business plan.

The teardrop-shaped cockpit and aerodynamically optimized body are the foundation for the aerodynamic drag efficiency. There are innovative features such as carbon fibre front-wheel static aero covers, retractable digital rear-view cameras (in lieu of mirrors) and patented active rear ailerons further contributing to the ultra-low drag achieved.

4hbpumsg

Here you can see the teardrop-shaped cockpit and aerodynamically optimized body of the McLaren Speedtail

The Speedtail model is built around a McLaren Monocage carbon fibre structure and benefits from lightweight engineering throughout, including an all-carbon fibre body, aluminum active suspension and carbon ceramic brakes. The powertrain is a petrol-electric hybrid developing a combined 1,035bhp. The speed of 402 kmph is achieved in a unique Velocity mode, which has been developed specifically for the Speedtail. Velocity mode optimizes the hybrid powertrain for high-speed running while also tailoring the angle of the active rear ailerons. Additionally, the digital rear-view cameras can be retracted to further improve drag.

Furthermore, the Velocity Active Chassis Control can lower the Speedtail by 1.4 inches, leaving the highest point of the vehicle just 3.7ft (1,120mm) from the road surface. The hybrid powertrain enables an increase in vehicle speed regardless of engine rpm and the low weight of the Speedtail - only 1,430kg ads to this ability. The straight-line acceleration of the Speedtail sets a new benchmark for a McLaren, with 0-300 kmph achieved in just 12.8 seconds. McLaren's previous Ultimate Series hybrid, the P1, could reach this speed in 16.5 seconds. The Speedtail gets bespoke P-Zero tyres designed by Pirelli.

md0qe2p8

The McLaren Speedtail comes with space at the rear for two passengers

Inside the Speedtail the driver is positioned centrally in the cockpit, with seating for two additional passengers set at the rear. There is luggage space within both the nose and tail of the vehicle and a bespoke luggage set is available to every owner, the carbon fibre, leather and metalwork on the cases being matched to the interior specification of their Speedtail.

Andy Palmer, Vehicle Line Director, Ultimate Series, McLaren Automotive said, "As an Ultimate Series model, at the pinnacle of the McLaren range, the Speedtail pushes the limits of what is possible technically. Just as the McLaren Senna is the embodiment of extreme aerodynamic technologies and weight saving, so too is the Speedtail - but for this McLaren, the purpose was to achieve a new level of design sophistication and weight reduction in the pursuit of low aerodynamic drag, breath-taking acceleration and extreme velocity."

joh533m

The McLaren Speedtail gets is a petrol-electric hybrid developing a combined 1035 bhp

Every body panel of the Mclaren Speedtail is made of carbon fibre and has been sculpted to reduce drag. The McLaren Speedtail is narrower than a McLaren P1, but more than half a meter (more than 1.6ft) longer, measuring nearly 5,137mm from nose to tail. The vertical ducts beneath the full LED headlights, are slender, their form meticulously tapered to minimize drag while still feeding sufficient cooling air into the LTRs (LowTemperature Radiators).

0 Comments

Airflow that doesn't enter the LTR ducts is directed over the bonnet of the Speedtail and enters two discreet upper front clam intakes. From here, it is ducted through the body and around the wheelarch before exiting out of the lower door vents. This engineering detail reduces the volume of air traveling around the side of the vehicle, which is prone to separation from the body and resulting turbulence. The residual airflow over the nose of the car is directed onto and over the windscreen by a cowling at the trailing edge of the bonnet. Engineered to completely encompass both the single-arm wiper and its operating mechanism, the cowling maintains a smooth flow transition across the front of the Speedtail and then over the roof towards the powertrain's 'snorkel' intake. This inlet, which provides the air intake for the internal combustion engine element of the petrol-electric powertrain, is set flush within the roof to reduce drag and cannot be seen when the McLaren Speedtail is viewed in profile. The required flow of air to the powertrain is maintained with two intakes that slope downwards, starting just behind the glass canopy. The intakes - which are split by the central high-mounted stop light - curve down into the engine cover before disappearing from view; a shorter, more aggressive intake would cause the air to separate from the surface and pass over the intake.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
McLaren Speedtail Speedtail Mclaren

Latest News

McLaren Speedtail Unveiled
McLaren Speedtail Unveiled
F1: Hamilton Takes Fifth Title As Verstappen Wins Mexican Grand Prix
F1: Hamilton Takes Fifth Title As Verstappen Wins Mexican Grand Prix
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Australian GP Breaking As Marquez And Zarco Crash Out
MotoGP: Vinales Wins Australian GP Breaking As Marquez And Zarco Crash Out
Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 65.25 Lakh
Exclusive: 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet Facelift Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 65.25 Lakh
TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125
TVS Expands Product Portfolio in Argentina With Apache RR 310, Apache 200 4V And NTorq 125
Honda Car Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant Car Ahead Of The April 2020 Deadline
Honda Car Will Roll Out BS6 Compliant Car Ahead Of The April 2020 Deadline
Honda Car India Waves Into The Industry 4.0 Agenda With 3D Printing
Honda Car India Waves Into The Industry 4.0 Agenda With 3D Printing
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim
Triumph Scrambler 1200 To Be Launched In India Next Year In XC Trim
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6.39 Lakh
Tata Tiago JTP, Tigor JTP Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 6.39 Lakh
New Horex VR6 Raw Revealed
New Horex VR6 Raw Revealed
Hyundai Saga Concept SUV Teased
Hyundai Saga Concept SUV Teased
Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali
Diamond Baron Savji Dholakia To Gift 600 Cars To Employees This Diwali
Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S
Exclusive: Ducati India To Increase Prices Of Panigale V4, V4S

Latest Cars

Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.18 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.41 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Isuzu MU-X

Isuzu MU-X

₹ 30.83 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Porsche Cayenne

Porsche Cayenne

₹ 1.39 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Maserati GranTurismo

Maserati GranTurismo

₹ 2.63 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.9
Datsun Go+

Datsun Go+

₹ 4.17 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.6
Tata Tigor

Tata Tigor

₹ 5.65 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
6.4
Datsun Go

Datsun Go

₹ 3.59 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Popular Car Models

2018 Hyundai Santro
2018 Hyundai Santro
₹ 4.24 - 6.14 Lakh *
Mahindra Marazzo
Mahindra Marazzo
₹ 11.22 - 16.32 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.85 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.8 - 4.17 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.35 Lakh *
View More
x
2018 Hyundai Santro Review
2018 Hyundai Santro Review
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Royal Enfield Classic 350 ABS Launched In Gun Metal Grey Shade
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
Maruti Suzuki To Roll Out BS6 Vehicles By January 2020
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero HF Deluxe i3s is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities