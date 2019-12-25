McLaren Speedtail Does 403 Kmph; Makes It The Fastest McLaren Ever

We have been waiting for McLaren to release some data about the Speedtail, a car which was unveiled in October 2018. The Speedtail is the first Hyper-GT from the British company and it can achieve the highest maximum speed of any McLaren to date. The dynamic development programme for the fastest and most technically advanced McLaren ever has concluded at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, USA. The car managed to do 403 kmph making it the fastest car in the company's history.

The McLaren Speedtail gets a central positioned seat like the McLaren F1

The final high-speed tests saw Speedtail prototype 'XP2' reach its maximum speed more than 30 times on the space shuttle landing runway at the Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds. Build of the first of 106 Speedtails that will be hand-assembled to customer order has now commenced at the McLaren Production Centre in Woking, UK, with deliveries scheduled from February 2020.

McLaren Automotive CEO, Mike Flewitt said, "The Speedtail is a truly extraordinary car that epitomises McLaren's pioneering spirit and perfectly illustrates our determination to continue to set new benchmarks for supercar and hypercar performance."

The Speedtail's petrol-electric hybrid powertrain delivers the greatest power and torque of any McLaren road car, with a combined 1,055bhp and 1,150Nm. The straight-line acceleration and maximum speed of the car set new benchmarks for McLaren, with 0-300kmph achieved in less than 13 seconds.

The McLaren-developed battery pack has a power density of 5.2kW/kg, which is the best power-to-weight ratio of any automotive high voltage battery system. The batteries constantly self-charge when the Speedtail is driven - there is no 'plug-in' element - however, a wireless charging pad that trickle-charges and maintains the battery's status when the vehicle is not in use is also included as standard.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarandBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.