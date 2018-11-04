McLaren Senna GTR Confirmed For Production

The McLaren Senna GTR which was unveiled at the Geneva Motor Show in the concept form has now been confirmed to undergo production. McLaren will start the dynamic testing of the track-only supercar later this month and that is confirmed with some technical details shared by the working manufacturer. The McLaren Senna GTR will be powered by a 4.0-litre twin turbo V8 engine which is under the hood of every McLaren road and track car except its F1 team. In the Senna GTR, this motor will churn out 813 bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque. Moreover, the McLaren Senna GTR will produce a good 1000 kg of downforce which is enough even by track car standards.

Being a track car the McLaren Senna GTR is most likely to have really basic interiors, even more basic than the track focused road cars. In order to keep the weight in check, all the airbags will be removed along with the central infotainment system and folding driver display. Inside, it will get a new style steering wheel that will also integrate the paddle shifters and radar based rear collision avoidance system. On the comfort feature, the McLaren Senna GTR will only be fitted with an Air Conditioning system as standard.

The track car will carry all the active aerodynamic features of the road car. Though, the same is not allowed in a racing car, but in this case it's just made for the tracks so there is nothing forbidding it. On the handling side, the Senna GTR will have double wishbone suspension with geometry springs, dampers and anti-roll bars which is the same set-up seen in the McLaren 650S and will also make way in the upcoming McLaren 720 GT3 customer racing cars. It will be fitted with the Pirelli slick race tyres and a race derived braking system that will give 20 per cent more deceleration.

McLaren at the time when it showed concept said that only 75 units of it will be made and still is firm on that number.

Source: Motor1

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.