McLaren P1 GT Teased Ahead Of Goodwood Debut

Move over Senna, there is a new hypercar in the making. McLaren has teased its newest member in the hypercar family, the McLaren P1 GT. The new P1 GT is the road legal version of the more potent F1 GT, and it will make its official debut at the Goodwood Festival Of Speed later this month. Lanzante Motorsport, the British automotive company, has turned the track version into a road focus race car with sporty new bodywork. And is reports are to believed, Lanzante will only build three units of the P1 GT to match its three units of the F1 GT.

The details of the McLaren P1 GT are still unknown, but the teaser image reveals vented front fender and a massive splitter, while the roof-mounted intake looks marginally larger. For the longtail moniker, the rear part of the P1 GT is extended farther behind the gigantic rear wing, making it more aerodynamic.

The heart of the P1 GT will most likely feature 3.8-litre bi-turbo V8 hybrid engine that can churn out a total of 980 bhp. However, chances are that Lanzante might just fit in a more potent engine into this to make it quicker than the F1 GT. Whether it will happen or not, we will only get to know on July 13. So stay tuned.

Image Source: Instagram/ the_real_lanzante

