McLaren BP23 Officially Gets Named 'Speedtail'

The cat is out of the bag - McLaren has officially named its upcoming hypercar, which earlier bore the codename 'BP23' - 'Speedtail'. Calling it a 'hyper GT car', the new Speedtail will be the latest addition to McLaren's Ultimate Series cars, which have so far given birth to the electric assist hypercar, the P1 and the track focused, crazy aero equipped Senna. The new Speedtail will also be the spiritual successor to the bonkers McLaren F1 of the 90s with its three-seater configuration and central steering setup. Only 106 Speedtails will be made, all of which have already been allocated and sold long before the car was officially announced in late 2016.

Differentiating itself from the P1 and the Senna, the Speedtail will be a more comfortable and more luxurious hypercar, similar to the likes of the Bugatti Chiron. McLaren Special Operations or MSO will also be offering a range of customisations and tailor made options for the Speedtail, from the interior trim and materials to exterior bits and even bespoke body panels like we have seen on the likes of past McLarens. Expect some pretty wild liveries and paintjobs from MSO to grace some of these cars too.

The new car will be officially unveiled by the end of 2018 and will have a top speed of 243 mph or 391 kmph making it the first modern McLaren to beat the F1's top speed of 240 mph. Naturally, it is considerably faster than both the P1 and the Senna. Under the carbon skin, the car will be powered by a petrol plus electric hybrid powertrain like the P1 and will have more power than any other road going McLaren in the past.

