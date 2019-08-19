Mclaren Announces New Ultimate Series Supercar; Will Be Its Lightest Ever

Mclaren announced an all-new ultimate series supercar during the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The yet-named model is a two- seat, open cockpit roadster that will be the latest offering in McLaren's range-topping Ultimate series lineage of supercars that includes the P1TM, Senna and Speedtail. The production of this car is limited to 399 units but the roadster will be different both the McLaren Senna; whose focus is on being the ultimate road-legal track car, and the Speedtail's high-speed aerodynamic efficiency by offering the purest distillation of road-focused driving pleasure and an unrivalled sense of driver connection with the surrounding environment.

The new car gets classical roadster proportions, elegant sweeping lines and low-profile dihedral doors. While designed more for the road than the track, the new model will utilise McLaren's carbon fibre construction making it the lightest car ever produced by McLaren Automotive and will be powered by a version of the twin-turbocharged V8 engine currently employed in the Senna.

Mike Flewitt, CEO, McLaren Automotive said, "At McLaren Automotive we are consistently pushing the boundaries to deliver the purest and most engaging driving experience whether for the road or track. Our two current Ultimate Series cars, the Senna and Speedtail, offer unique and distinct driving experiences. Now this new addition to the Ultimate Series, an open-cockpit roadster, will take road-focused driving pleasure to new levels."

The ultimate series model will make its debut in late 2020 and will be priced between the Senna and the Speedtail.

