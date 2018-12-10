New Cars and Bikes in India

McLaren 720S Spider Unveiled

Overall, the new 720S Spider is just 49kg - or less than 4 per cent - heavier than the 720S Coupe.

The retractable hard top of the 720S Spider is a completely new design

McLaren Automotive has expanded its Super Series product family with the introduction of a second new model under the Track25 business plan - the 720S Spider. The 720S Spider is now available to order . Like all McLaren cars, the new 720S Spider has a carbon fibre structure at its core, in this case designated Monocage II-S. The rearmost section of the upper structure is also unique to the Spider, to accommodate the retractable hard top; additionally, the header rail across the top of the windscreen has been revised, to integrate the central latching mechanism. To provide enhanced rollover protection for occupants, fixed carbon fibre structural supports are integrated into the rear of the Monocage II-S, additionally providing the main anchor points for the roof system and the seatbelts

Overall, the new 720S Spider is just 49kg - or less than 4 per cent - heavier than the 720S Coupe. To accommodate the Retractable Hard Top, the Monocage II-S features a new carbon fibre upper structure engineered to sit as close as possible to the air charge coolers and intake plenum. This maximises luggage space; there is 58 litres of stowage available under the tonneau cover with the roof raised. The tonneau cover also sits lower than that of a 650S Spider - again by 25mm - extending visibility by 7.5m in length.

The retractable hard top of the 720S Spider is a completely new design, with a one-piece, carbon fibre roof panel as standard.

The McLaren 720S Spider comes with thea 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged McLaren V8 which produces 710 bhp and 770Nm. 0-100kmph is covered in just 2.9 seconds and 0-200kmph takes 7.9 seconds which is just 0.1 seconds off the pace of the Coupe. The 720S Spider boasts of a top speed of 341 kmph with the roof raised. Even with the roof lowered, maximum speed remains at 325 kmph (202mph). The minor variations in performance arise from differing aerodynamics and the additional 49kg the Spider carries.

The McLaren 720S sees improved over-the-shoulder visibility for the drive

The rollover protection technology brings an advantage in respect of size as well as weight, the compact system having allowed McLaren's design and engineering team to create incredibly slim tonneau buttress. This improves over-the-shoulder visibility for the driver, while also increasing aerodynamic downforce.

Even with the roof lowered, the maximum speed of the McLaren 720S Spider remains at 325 kmph

The retractable hard top of the 720S Spider is a completely new design, with a one-piece, carbon fibre roof panel as standard. The hardtop maintains the distinctive silhouette and aerodynamic purity of the 720S Coupe and provides a full carbon fibre upper structure when the roof is closed. The folding mechanism is electrically rather than hydraulically driven and the system is the fastest-operating convertible roof in the supercar class, with the retractable hard top lowered or raised in just 11 seconds - six seconds quicker than the 650S Spider. The combination of e-motors enables a maximum vehicle speed during operation of 50kmph - a significant increase from the 30kmph.

