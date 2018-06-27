McLaren 600LT Spied At The Nurburgring

Earlier this month, we told you that McLaren is working on a more powerful and more track focused version of the 570S in the form of the 600 LT. The company also teased two images of what was possibly the McLaren 600LT ahead of its official debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed next month. However, in the video teaser released by the company, it announced that the next piece of information on the 600LT will be revealed on June 28. But, before that, we got hold of fresh images of the McLaren 600LT being put to its paces at the Nurburgring.

(The vents on the side seem to be well-sculpted, but the camouflage does a good job hiding it)

Also Read: McLaren Teases More Powerful Version Of 570S, Possibly Badged 600LT

The track focused version of the 570S is completely covered in camouflage, but going by the silhouette, the new sportscar looks drop dead gorgeous. The exhausts of the McLaren 600LT are mounted vertically in the engine bay, while the diffuser is sculpted beautifully in carbon fiber. Moreover, the massive rear wing, developed by McLaren's MSO department, compliments the McLaren 600LT to the hilt. The front fascia, however, is less pronounced with a small shaving of detail under the headlamps. The vents too seem to be sculpted, but the camouflage does a good job hiding it. The headlamps cluster is similar to the 570S though, while it gets a new set of wheels.

(The massive rear wing, developed by McLaren's MSO department, compliments the McLaren 600LT to the hilt)

Also Read: Mclaren Teases New Model Ahead Of Goodwood Festival Debut

To rival the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, Ferrari 488 Pista and the Porsche 911 GT3/GT3 RS, the McLaren 600LT will most likely feature the same 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 engine as the 570S with max power of 592bhp. When launched, the McLaren 600LT will most likely carry a price tag of £200,000 ( ₹ 1.80 crore).

