McLaren 600LT Spider MSO Revealed

As the new McLaren 600LT Spider enters production, McLaren Special Operations (MSO) is aiming to inspire prospective owners at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show with a specially curated design, a bespoke treatment in a tribute to the car's 675LT predecessor. The Geneva Motor Show car has been designed by MSO to demonstrate how the convertible can get a a truly individual look that accentuates all the design elements that distinguish a Longtail from other Sports Series variants. With all 600LTs hand-assembled and available only for a limited time, MSO is providing owners with the opportunity to commission a car that will remain not just rare but unique.

The McLaren 600LT Spider by MSO combines colours, finishes and materials that add a bit of drama to the 600LT's aerodynamically-optimised body. The car looks strikingly good in the Dove Grey body with flashes of Napier Green outlining key design elements of the Longtail concept, from the more pronounced front splitter to the larger rear diffuser. The choice of Napier Green provides a link back to the 600LT's predecessor, the 675LT, for which Napier Green was one of the original hues. It has been available only as an MSO Bespoke colour since then.

In a first for McLaren road cars, the Napier Green accents are applied using a new technique that sees the paint applied onto a light and flexible film which ensures a premium quality bespoke colour match. The film has previously been used on McLaren 720S GT3 and 570S GT4 race cars and this application typifies MSO's commitment to new and innovative techniques. The contrast-colour film will be available as a bespoke option in the future.

For the 600LT Spider, the film is applied to the splitter, sills and door inserts as well as the rear diffuser, where the four outer vertical ribs create a highly distinctive look. The car features the full suite of carbon fibre options, including the MSO Defined Visual Carbon Fibre Front Fender Louvres, the 'gills' that have rapidly become one of the most popular options for the 600LT. In another homage to the 675LT, all the Visual Carbon Fibre exterior elements feature a satin finish. The retractable hard-top is MSO Bespoke Carbon Black while the 10-spoke Ultra Lightweight forged alloy wheels have a gloss black finish.

Napier Green is the MSO Bespoke choice for the brake calipers and this provides the inspiration for contrasting stitching and the 12 o'clock mark on the steering wheel inside the cabin. Unique among Sports Series models, the 600LT is also optionally equipped with super-lightweight carbon fibre racing seats, originally developed for the McLaren Senna.

MSO Bespoke additions on show include 600LT headrest embroidery, Alcantara headlining and steering wheel and a range of MSO 'surprise and delight' features for owners to find. These include an accelerator pedal etched with 600LT branding and an MSO dedication plaque.

In addition, the car has been equipped with many of the most popular features from across the Sports Series range including carbon fibre interior upgrade with interior components, door inserts and tunnel sides trimmed in the material, and McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) with lap time function and three cameras.

Like any Longtail, the 600LT Spider by MSO has been honed for track driving with increased power, reduced weight and optimised aerodynamics for absolute driver engagement, attributes inherited without compromise from the 600LT Coupe.

Under the hood is a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine producing 592 bhp. 0-100 kmph is done in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed is rated at 324kmph with the retractable hard-top in place.

