McLaren 600LT Makes Global Debut At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

McLaren 600LT, the new light-weight, a track-focused supercar from the British automaker has finally made its global debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Essentially a performance version of the McLaren 570S, the 600LT is 96 kilograms lighter than the standard version and is offered at a starting price of GBP 185,500 in the U.K., which is about ₹ 1.68 crore as per current exchange rate. As of now, McLaren only offers the car in coupe format, however, knowing McLaren, a McLaren 600LT Spyder cannot be entirely ruled out.

Also Read: McLaren 600LT Officially Unveiled

McLaren 600LT is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8

Powering the McLaren 600LT is a recalibrated version of the 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 that gets a top-exit exhaust system that is even shorter and more extreme than that of the McLaren Senna allowing the engine to breathe more freely. The engine is now capable of belting out a peak power of 592 bhp at 7,500rpm and a maximum torque of 620 Nm at 5,500-6,500rpm. The 600LT is capable of doing a 0 to 100kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds, while 0 to 200kmph is achieved in a remarkable 8.2 seconds, before reaching a top speed of 328 kmph.

McLaren 600LT can do a 0 to 100kmph sprint in just 2.9 seconds Advertisement

Taking design inspirations from the likes of the renowned McLaren 675LT models and their iconic 'Longtail' McLaren F1 GTR racing predecessor, the newest member of the LT family comes with all the physical hallmarks of a true McLaren 'Longtail'. The design elements include an extended front splitter, lengthened rear diffuser, fixed rear wing and elongated silhouette - in this case by 74mm compared to a McLaren 570S Coupe. The 600LT also borrows the beautiful McLaren Orange body colour from the 570S and the 720S, adding to its imposing look. McLaren has made some extensive use of carbon fibre in the making of the car starting from front section and the side skirts to the rear diffuser, and even the monocoque chassis, which the company says, makes the vehicle a whole 25-per cent lighter than the standard 570.

McLaren 600LT made some extensive use of carbon fibre

While we do not know how many examples of the 600LT will McLaren make, the car will only be available for one year and will surely have a very limited production run. In terms of rivalry, the McLaren 600LT is likely to go up against the likes of the Porsche 911 GT3 RS and even more powerful cars like the Lamborghini Huracan Performante and the Ferrari 488 Pista.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.