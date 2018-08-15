New Cars and Bikes in India

Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor Apologize For Improper Vehicle Tests

Results of Mazda, Suzuki and Yamaha's improper emission tests came to light after the government had ordered the automakers to check their operations after revelations of improper testing at Subaru Corp and Nissan Motor Co last year.

View Photos
Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha improperly tested vehicles for fuel economy and emissions

Mazda Motor Corp, Suzuki Motor Corp and Yamaha Motor Co improperly tested vehicles for fuel economy and emissions, the Japanese government said on Thursday, revealing fresh cases of compliance failures by manufacturers.

The results came to light after the government had ordered the automakers to check their operations after revelations of improper testing at Subaru Corp and Nissan Motor Co last year.

The conduct of automakers globally has come under intense scrutiny after Germany's Volkswagen AG admitted in 2015 to installing secret software in hundreds of thousands of U.S. diesel cars to cheat exhaust emissions tests, and that as many as 11 million vehicles could have similar software installed worldwide.

Also Read: Mazda Reacts To Allegations About Cheating In Emission Tests

In the Japanese cases, the carmakers have not broken any laws or prompted massive recalls. But a growing list of improprieties has tarnished the image of the country's manufacturing industry for high-quality products and efficiency.

Suzuki, Mazda and Yamaha cleared vehicles for emissions or fuel efficiency even in cases where they were tested under invalid conditions, the ministry said in a statement. The errors related to slight deviations in the speed of the vehicles during testing that should have invalidated the test results.

The automakers examined tests they had conducted over different periods of time and in Suzuki's case they stretched back to 2012.

None of the automakers found significant problems with actual emissions and fuel economy performance of the vehicles, which were destined for sale in Japan, and do not plan any recalls.

Advertisement

Suzuki, Japan's fourth-largest automaker, said that of 12,819 sample vehicles tested for fuel economy and emissions since June 2012, around 50 percent of them had been inspected improperly.

"I deeply apologize and will lead efforts to prevent recurrence," Suzuki Chief Executive Toshihiro Suzuki told a news conference.

Mazda said there were irregularities in 4 percent of similar inspections on its cars, or just over 70 vehicles. In Yamaha's case, irregularities were found in 2 percent of inspections, or just a handful of vehicles.

Both Mazda and Yamaha apologized.

Suzuki and Yamaha shares fell 6 and 5 percent, respectively, and Mazda shares were down 1 percent, underperforming a steady benchmark Nikkei average.

In July this year, Nissan admitted it had improperly measured exhaust emissions and fuel economy for 19 vehicle models sold in Japan.

Kobe Steel, Mitsubishi Materials Corp and Toray Industries - all key suppliers of motor parts to global manufacturers - admitted to product data fabrication last year.

0 Comments

Many of the automakers, already hit by lackluster sales, have also been under pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs on imported vehicles.

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Mazda Emission Cheating Yamaha Emission Cheating Suzuki Emission Cheating Emission Cheating Scandal

Latest News

Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief
Mercedes-Benz Donates Rs 30 Lakh To Kerala Flood Relief
TVS Announces Rs. 1 Crore Fund Towards Kerala Floods Relief
TVS Announces Rs. 1 Crore Fund Towards Kerala Floods Relief
Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor Apologize For Improper Vehicle Tests
Mazda, Suzuki, Yamaha Motor Apologize For Improper Vehicle Tests
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2: All You Need To Know
2019 Kawasaki Ninja H2: All You Need To Know
Pawan Munjal and Ola Invest in Scooter Sharing Service 'Vogo'
Pawan Munjal and Ola Invest in Scooter Sharing Service 'Vogo'
2018 Independence Day: 5 Cars That Changed The Indian Auto Landscape
2018 Independence Day: 5 Cars That Changed The Indian Auto Landscape
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Patriotic Driving Holiday Destinations
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Patriotic Driving Holiday Destinations
2019 Honda CR-V vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan: Specifications Comparison
2019 Honda CR-V vs Toyota Fortuner vs Ford Endeavour vs Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan: Specifications Comparison
2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R Gets Slightly Less Power
2019 Kawasaki ZX-6R Gets Slightly Less Power
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
2018 Independence Day: Top 5 Cars Used By Prime Ministers And Presidents Of India
2018 Independence Day: Cars That Are Specially Made For The Indian Market
2018 Independence Day: Cars That Are Specially Made For The Indian Market
2018 Independence Day: Best Two-Wheeler Ad Slogans
2018 Independence Day: Best Two-Wheeler Ad Slogans
F1: Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement From Formula 1 World Championship
F1: Fernando Alonso Announces Retirement From Formula 1 World Championship
2018 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands
2018 Independence Day: Top Indian Two-Wheeler Brands
Mercedes-Benz Starts All-Women Mechatronics Course In India
Mercedes-Benz Starts All-Women Mechatronics Course In India

Latest Cars

8.0
Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid

₹ 2.91 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Honda Jazz

Honda Jazz

₹ 8.26 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Volvo XC40

Volvo XC40

₹ 46.66 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mitsubishi Outlander

Mitsubishi Outlander

₹ 36.9 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mahindra TUV300 Plus

Mahindra TUV300 Plus

₹ 10.8 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

Mercedes-AMG S 63 Coupe

₹ 2.98 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.8
MINI 5 door

MINI 5 door

₹ 38.92 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.2
MINI Cooper Convertible

MINI Cooper Convertible

₹ 43.39 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
8.0
Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta

₹ 10.64 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

BUY USED CAR

89 Premium Cars

Available
Premium Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 3 Lakh
More Premium Cars

34 Fiesta Cars

Available
Used Fiesta Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 80,000
More Sedan Cars

75 Santro Xing Cars

Available
Used Santro Xing Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 50,000
More Hatchback Cars

28 Scorpio Cars

Available
Used Scorpio Cars
Prices Start from
₹ 1.66 Lakh
More SUV Cars

Popular Car Models

New Maruti Suzuki Swift
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
₹ 5.43 - 9.84 Lakh *
Tata Tiago
Tata Tiago
₹ 3.56 - 6.36 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
₹ 5.83 - 9.55 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
₹ 2.78 - 4.15 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
₹ 8.45 - 12.27 Lakh *
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
Mahindra Bolero Pik-Up
₹ 7.36 - 8.14 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.91 - 5.07 Lakh *
Hyundai i20
Hyundai i20
₹ 5.82 - 10.28 Lakh *
View More
x
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Hero Splendor Plus is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Indian Chieftain Elite Launch Date Revealed
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Maruti Suzuki Swift AMT Launched In Top Variants
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities