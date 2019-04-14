New Cars and Bikes in India

Mazda Recalls Nearly 190,000 Cars In The US Due To Failing Wipers

The recall covers Mazda cars that were manufactured between 2016 and 2018, according to the documents posted by the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Mazda is recalling nearly 190,000 Mazda 3 compact cars in the U.S. because the windshield wipers can fail.

The company says in documents posted Saturday by the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that the recall covers cars from the 2016 through 2018 model years. The Japanese auto maker traced the problem to metal deposits that can cause a wiper relay to stick, knocking out the wipers and limiting driver visibility.

The company says it has no reports of crashes or injuries due to the problem. Dealers will replace the front wiper control module at no cost to owners starting June 3.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

