Mazda Caught Cheating On Emissions And Fuel Economy Tests

The Japanese automaker, Mazda has joined the long list of automakers that have been caught cheating in fuel economy and emissions regulations tests. According to a new report from Nikkei Asian Review, Mazda, similar to Nissan and Subaru, has been found guilty of falsifying data in emission and mileage tests, and the company has submitted its reports on the findings to the ministry in response to a request for all domestic automakers to investigate compliance procedures. Fellow Japanese automated, Suzuki Motor Corporation and Yamaha Motor Company have also been implicated in the latest data scandal.

The publication says that Mazda performed the tests on "samples of manufactured vehicles selected during the quality assurance process," and they were tested under "incorrect driving conditions." The report also says that Mazda detected falsified emission and fuel efficiency data for 72 vehicles out of 1,875 models, since 2014.

News about Japanese manufactures being implicated in emission and fuel efficiency cheating cases have been coming to light for about a couple of years now. In fact, Mitsubishi and Suzuki were among the first to be caught for falsifying data, after which the Japanese government asked manufacturers to investigate their own emissions and fuel economy compliance standards. Mazda, which has been implicated in the scandal for the first time, unearthed its own falsified data during these internal investigations.

The government, which will soon publicise the findings of the automaker's investigations, has asked the manufacturers to save the test results of the vehicles, and will also take measures to prevent any kind of alteration of results. Analysts claim that the stock prices of the carmaker began falling on Thursday morning.

Source: Nikkei Asian Review

