Mazda Aims For All Of Its Vehicles To Be Electric Hybrid, EVs By 2030

Mazda joins a growing number of global automakers who are planning to reduce emissions by producing more gasoline-hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery EVs.

Mazda expects 95 per cent internal combustion engines to get some form of electrification by 2030

Mazda Motor Corp said on Tuesday that all of the vehicles it produces by 2030 will incorporate electrification, while 5 percent of its cars will be all-battery electric vehicles (EVs).

The Japanese automaker joins a growing number of global automakers who are planning to reduce emissions by producing more gasoline-hybrid vehicles, plug-in hybrids and battery EVs.

"By 2030, Mazda expects that internal combustion engines combined with some form of electrification will account for 95 percent of the vehicles it produces and battery electric vehicles will account for 5 percent," the automaker said in a statement.

Mazda has said that it plans to market an all-battery EV in 2020. On Tuesday it said it would develop two battery EVs, one which will be powered solely by battery and another which will pair a battery with a range extender powered by the automaker's rotary engine.

(Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

© Thomson Reuters 2018


(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
Two-Wheeler Sales September 2018: Hero MotoCorp Sets Global Record With Over 7.5 Lakh Units Sold In A Month
2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
2018 Paris Motor Show: Renault Kwid Electric K-ZE Concept Showcased
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
TVS Jupiter Grande Spotted Ahead Of Launch
