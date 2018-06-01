Max Biaggi To Ride Energica Ego Corsa At Demo Lap

Six-time world champion Max Biaggi will put Italian electric motorcycle manufacturer Energica's Ego Corsa motorcycle through its paces around the fast-flowing, 5.2 km Mugello circuit on a demo lap. The demo lap of the year ahead of the 2019 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup, the electric motorcycle event in the MotoGP, will begin on Sunday, June 3, 2018 at the Italian racetrack. For fans of the multiple winning Italian former racer, it will be an opportunity to see the legendary racer in action one more time, even though it will be just a demo lap.

"Well what can I say? I know the MotoGP paddock and the Mugello circuit like the back of my hand and I'm always happy to go back there and meet with the Italian fans - who have always been good to me," Biaggi explained. "It's a great feeling to put my leathers on and go for a ride around this track, so I'm happy to do it this time aboard the Energica Ego Corsa. This will be a first for me on an electric sports bike - I have driven a single-seater sports car before, but never a motorcycle - so I will be looking forward to trying it out!"

Biaggi has raced at the international level for 22 years, becoming the 250 cc world champion four times in a row from 1994 till 1997. He was three times the blue riband class runner up in the 500 cc class in 1998 and 2001, MotoGP in 2001) and two-time WorldSBK champion, in 2010 and 2012. And during his illustrious racing career, he has 372 world championship race starts with 63 wins, 182 podiums, 61 pole positions and 60 fastest laps.

