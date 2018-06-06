Max Biaggi Rides Energica Ego Corsa Around Mugello

The Energica Ego Corsa electric superbike was taken for a spin over the weekend around the turns and elevations of the Mugello Circuit on race day, during round six of the 2018 FIM MotoGP World Championship. In front of thousands of loud fans, covering every inch of the grandstands and hills surrounding the track, six-time world champion Max Biaggi took the track-ready, all-electric superbike machine by Energica for a demo lap around the legendary Italian circuit of Mugello. The road to the 2019 FIM Enel MotoE World Cup will have its next stop in a fortnight's time at Catalunya's Circuit de Montmelo, where an updated version of the MotoE prototype by Energica will also be tested.

"It has been a fantastic lap, like a throwback in time! To be doing the demo lap in front of a hundred thousand fans in those colourful grandstands brought me back to the times when I was fighting for victories in MotoGP. Even back then the riders' fan clubs were located at specific corners of the track - mine was at the Casanova-Savelli!" said Max Biaggi. The lap was great and I really enjoyed it. It was almost a relief when I left the pit-lane and headed out onto the straight down to the first turn. I was coming from a full year of not being on any type of motorcycle due to the accident I had in July last year. Overall it was a really great experience and maybe something to repeat one day," said Biaggi.

Biaggi has raced at the international level for 22 years, becoming the 250 cc world champion four times in a row from 1994 till 1997. He was three times the blue riband class runner up in the 500 cc class in 1998 and 2001, MotoGP in 2001) and two-time WorldSBK champion, in 2010 and 2012. And during his illustrious racing career, he has 372 world championship race starts with 63 wins, 182 podiums, 61 pole positions and 60 fastest laps.

