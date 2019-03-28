Mavox Helmets Launched With Prices Starting At Rs. 1,485

New Cars and Bikes in India

Mavox Helmets Launched With Prices Starting At ₹ 1,485

The Mavox brand of helmets has been launched by a company called Sandhar Amkin Industries, with a new manufacturing plant set up in Manesar, near Delhi.

Mavox is a new range of helmets

Highlights

  • Four models of Mavox helmets have been launched
  • The company has set up a manufacturing facility in Manesar
  • The company has invested Rs. 2 crore initially in the new plant

Mavox is a new range of ISI-certified helmets for scooters and motorcycles, launched by Sandhar Amkin Industries Private Limited. The company has launched three products - the OX10, OX11 and FX Max, with the OX range priced at ₹ 1,485 for the single visor model, and ₹ 1,650 for the dual visor model. The FX Max is available in two variants, with the solid colour model priced at ₹ 2,400, and another variant with graphics priced at ₹ 3,000. According to the company, the Mavox range of helmets come with UV resistant paint, water tight interface visor and a compact design structure.

The new range of helmets has been launcheed with prices starting at ₹ 1,485

"While efforts are being made for the enforcement of certified two-wheeler helmets in India, we still have a way to go. Not surprisingly, most two-wheeler accidents in India result in head injuries. In such a situation, helmets that are not just accessible but highly protective and aesthetically designed at the same time are the need of the hour, and with Mavox we strive to deliver on that demand," said Ayyushman Mehta, Managing Director, Sandhar Amkin Industries Private Limited.

"Leveraging the latest tech to build quality products is at the heart of 'Mavox,' and we strive to provide the best build to Indian customers. We will continue to innovate in our journey to manufacture products that are the best combination of style, safety and accessibility," said Jayant Davar, Co-Chairman and Managing Director, Sandhar Technologies Ltd.

The company has set up a new manufacturing facility in Manesar with an initial investment of ₹ 25 crore

The company said in a statement that the Mavox helmets are manufactured using the latest technology and equipment to ensure each product goes through "extensive safety procedures and no details miss the eye." The company has set up its plant in Manesar with an initial investment of ₹ 25 crore. The Manesar plant has the capacity to manufacture over 20 lakh helmets per annum and will be adding more capacity as required.

India is the world's largest two-wheeler market right now, and in 2017-18, more than 2 crore (2,01,92,672) two-wheelers were sold to domestic customers. The two-wheeler segment is the most popular vehicle category in India, and sales has nearly doubled from 2010-11. The helmet market, particularly for commuter segment customers, has been ad hoc at best, and with the government focussing on making ISI-certification mandatory for all helmets, the helmet market in India is set to witness significant growth in the next few years. While there's still some grey area on what safety standards and tests go into making safe and high-quality helmets, domestic helmet brands are set to witness a period of significant growth in the next 5-10 years.

TAGS :
Mavox helmets Helmets Helmet ISI-mark helmets

