Massive Hike In Penalties For Traffic Violations Begin From September

Starting from September 1, 2019, the penalties for traffic violations will see a massive hike across a number of offences. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Parliament last month, approving the new penalties that increase up to ten times, depending on the violation. As a result, offences including breaking the traffic signal or using your mobile phone while driving can attract a fine by up to ₹ 5000, while not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt will now be penalised at ₹ 1000, up from the current ₹ 100 fine. Certain offences can also send you to jail, in addition to paying the stipulated fine.

Almost all penal provisions that were proposed under the amendment bill will be applicable from September 1. The government says that the higher penalties have been introduced on those offences that pose a larger risk to road users and can result in an accident. The penalties have been long coming with respect to road safety in the country and is aimed to reduce road fatalities that continue to be one of the highest in India globally. Stricter fines are expected to improve the road sense and reduce mishaps.

The higher penalties aren't just applicable for general road users. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill also made a provision that imposes a 200 per cent fine on the traffic police and the transport department, if they are caught violating traffic rules. In addition, there are user-friendly changes as well made in the act that are now applicable. This includes renewal of driving licences a year before the expiry date. The new rules also extend the validity of a commercial driving licence for five years instead of the current three-year term. Furthermore, a driving licence and vehicle registration can be applied at any regional transport office in the state of residence, as part of the amendment.

New traffic fines applicable from September 1:

Sr No. Traffice Offence (Section) Old Fine Amount Proposed Fine Amount 1 General Offence (177) ₹ 100 ₹ 500 2 Road Regulation Violation (177 A) ₹ 100 ₹ 500 3 Unauthorised use of vehicles Without license (180) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000 4 Driving without license (181) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000 5 Disobedience of Order Of Authorities (179) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000 6 Drunk Driving (185) ₹ 2,000 ₹ 10,000 7 Speeding Or Racing (189) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000 8 Vehicle Without Permit (192A) ₹ 5,000 ₹ 10,000 9 Driving Without Qualification (182) ₹ 500 ₹ 10,000 10 Not Wearing Seat Belt/Helmet (194B) ₹ 100 ₹ 1,000 11 Oversized Vehicles (182B) (New Rule) ₹ 5,000 12 Not Providing Way For Emergency Vehicles (194E) (New Rule) ₹ 10,000 13 Travelling Without Ticket (178) ₹ 200 ₹ 500 14 Over-speeding (183) ₹ 400 ₹ 1,000 - ₹ 2,000 15 Driving Without Insurance (196) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 2,000 16 Dangerous Driving (184) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000 17 Offenses By Juveniles (199) (New Rule) ₹ 25,000 (3 year imprisonment) 18 Overloading Goods (194) Extra Tonne ₹ 20,000 & ₹ 2,000/Tonne 19 Overloading Passengers (194A) (New Rule) ₹ 1,000/passenger 20 Overloading of Two-Wheelers (194C) ₹ 100 DL Impounded For 3 Months 21 Offenses Committed By Enforcing Authorities (210B) (New Rule) Twice The Amount Under Relevant Section 22 Talking On Mobile Phone While Driving (177) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000

