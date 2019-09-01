New Cars and Bikes in India

Massive Hike In Penalties For Traffic Violations Begin From September

Here's a look at the new penalties for traffic violations applicable from September 1, under the new Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act.

| Updated:
0  Views
View Photos
The violations have seen an increase in the fine amount by ten times

Starting from September 1, 2019, the penalties for traffic violations will see a massive hike across a number of offences. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill was passed in the Parliament last month, approving the new penalties that increase up to ten times, depending on the violation. As a result, offences including breaking the traffic signal or using your mobile phone while driving can attract a fine by up to ₹ 5000, while not wearing a helmet or a seatbelt will now be penalised at ₹ 1000, up from the current ₹ 100 fine. Certain offences can also send you to jail, in addition to paying the stipulated fine.

Almost all penal provisions that were proposed under the amendment bill will be applicable from September 1. The government says that the higher penalties have been introduced on those offences that pose a larger risk to road users and can result in an accident. The penalties have been long coming with respect to road safety in the country and is aimed to reduce road fatalities that continue to be one of the highest in India globally. Stricter fines are expected to improve the road sense and reduce mishaps.

0 Comments

The higher penalties aren't just applicable for general road users. The Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill also made a provision that imposes a 200 per cent fine on the traffic police and the transport department, if they are caught violating traffic rules. In addition, there are user-friendly changes as well made in the act that are now applicable. This includes renewal of driving licences a year before the expiry date. The new rules also extend the validity of a commercial driving licence for five years instead of the current three-year term. Furthermore, a driving licence and vehicle registration can be applied at any regional transport office in the state of residence, as part of the amendment.

New traffic fines applicable from September 1:

Sr No. Traffice Offence (Section) Old Fine Amount Proposed Fine Amount
1 General Offence (177) ₹ 100 ₹ 500
2 Road Regulation Violation (177 A) ₹ 100 ₹ 500
3 Unauthorised use of vehicles Without license (180) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000
4 Driving without license (181) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000
5 Disobedience of Order Of Authorities (179) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000
6 Drunk Driving (185) ₹ 2,000 ₹ 10,000
7 Speeding Or Racing (189) ₹ 500 ₹ 5,000
8 Vehicle Without Permit (192A) ₹ 5,000 ₹ 10,000
9 Driving Without Qualification (182) ₹ 500 ₹ 10,000
10 Not Wearing Seat Belt/Helmet (194B) ₹ 100 ₹ 1,000
11 Oversized Vehicles (182B) (New Rule) ₹ 5,000
12 Not Providing Way For Emergency Vehicles (194E) (New Rule) ₹ 10,000
13 Travelling Without Ticket (178) ₹ 200 ₹ 500
14 Over-speeding (183) ₹ 400 ₹ 1,000 - ₹ 2,000
15 Driving Without Insurance (196) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 2,000
16 Dangerous Driving (184) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000
17 Offenses By Juveniles (199) (New Rule) ₹ 25,000 (3 year imprisonment)
18 Overloading Goods (194) Extra Tonne ₹ 20,000 & ₹ 2,000/Tonne
19 Overloading Passengers (194A) (New Rule) ₹ 1,000/passenger
20 Overloading of Two-Wheelers (194C) ₹ 100 DL Impounded For 3 Months
21 Offenses Committed By Enforcing Authorities (210B) (New Rule) Twice The Amount Under Relevant Section
22 Talking On Mobile Phone While Driving (177) ₹ 1,000 ₹ 5,000

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Popular Car Models

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
₹ 11.07 - 18.96 Lakh *
MG Hector
MG Hector
₹ 14.47 - 20.16 Lakh *
Hyundai Venue
Hyundai Venue
₹ 7.46 - 13.2 Lakh *
Renault Triber
Renault Triber
₹ 5.47 - 7.4 Lakh *
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
₹ 5.56 - 9.14 Lakh *
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Maruti Suzuki XL6
₹ 11.15 - 13.58 Lakh *
Renault Kwid
Renault Kwid
₹ 2.97 - 5.13 Lakh *
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra XUV300
₹ 9.27 - 15.07 Lakh *
View More
Book Your Revolt RV400
x
Anand Mahindra Gifts Thar 700 Limited Edition To Udaipur Prince
Anand Mahindra Gifts Thar 700 Limited Edition To Udaipur Prince
Car Sales August 2019: Maruti Suzuki Registers 34% Decline; Hatchback Segment Most Affected
Car Sales August 2019: Maruti Suzuki Registers 34% Decline; Hatchback Segment Most Affected
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Revolt RV400 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Renault Triber is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities