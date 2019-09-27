Maserati's First Electrified Model To Roll Out In 2020

The electric vehicle segment is catching the attention of premium carmakers globally. It's been quite some time now that the German trio- Mercedes-Benz, BMW and Audi have introduced their electric vehicles or concepts and other carmakers are joining the fray. Just a day after Volvo announced its first fully electric vehicle- the XC40 Electric, Maserati has shared plans about its electrified products. In line with Fiat Chrysler Automobile (FCA) group's 5 Billion Euro investment in Italy, Maserati has announced plans for electrification and autonomous driving technologies.

All new Maserati cars, including updated models, will feature a range of autonomous driving capabilities All new Maserati cars, including updated models, will feature a range of autonomous driving capabilities

The company has said that all Maserati new models will be made completely in Italy and will be powered by hybrid and battery electric powertrains offering unique driving modes, extended driving range and ultra-fast charging Capabilities. Moreover, all new Maserati cars, including updated models, will feature a range of autonomous driving capabilities like the Maserati Level 3 Highway Assist which enables the car to be driven with hands off the steering wheel, it can manoeuvre in and out of lanes and can bring the vehicle to a halt at the side of the road just in case the driver is unable to take control.

The Maserati Ghibli will be the brand's first electrified model.

Maserati will introduce its first electrified model in 2020 which will be a Maserati Ghibli Hybrid. It will be manufactured at the Modena plant where the company is significantly upgrading the production line along with investing 800 Million Euros for a new production line. The first pre-production cars are expected to be rolled off by 2021. The company will also manufacture the all-new Gran Turismo and Gran Cabrio in Turin where FCA is investing another 800 Million Euros. Between 2019 and 2021, FCA will be developing 13 new or significantly updated models and electrified versions of 12 models including Maserati and Alfa Romeo cars.

