Maserati Unveils Limited Edition Quattroporte And Levante At Monetary Car Week

Both models get exclusive interior trim options designed by Zegna along with special exterior paint shades.

The Quattroporte is finished in a custom 'Blu Sofisticato' metallic exterior paint.

  • Cabins of both models are draped in Napa Leather which is woven together.
  • The Maserati Quattroporte is finished in 'Blu-Sofisticato' Paint.
  • The Maserati Levante is painted in an exclusive 'Bronzo tri-coat' colour.

Monetary car week is one event that sees plenty of limited edition and one-off models and automakers wait for this time to show some of their special cars to the world. Maserati has also seized the opportunity to unveil the limited edition models of the 2020 Quattroporte S Q4 Granlusso sedan and the Levante S GranSport SUV. Both models have been draped in Pelletessuta interior which make the cabin look as opulent as it can get. They sport thin strips of Nappa leather which is woven together to replicate the traditional hand-woven fabrics. Maserati claims that it's the only car company to offer such an exclusive interior, thanks to its longstanding partnership with Zegna.

The cabin of both models sport thin strips of Nappa leather which is woven together to replicate the traditional hand-woven fabrics.

The Quattroporte is finished in a custom 'Blu Sofisticato' metallic exterior paint and it features blue brake calipers, sport seats and dedicated Zegna Edition interior badge. The cabin of the Quattroporte is finished in Brown Pelletessuta interior trim and Maserati has specifically mentioned that this will be the only time this configuration will be available for purchase. The Levante S GranSport SUV is painted in an exclusive 'Bronzo tri-coat' colour and gets all black Pelletessuta interior along with Radica wood trim. The limited edition Levante features black brake calipers and 21-inch polished Helos alloy wheels. Maserati has also said that this combination will be made for a limited time and it has no plans to do it again on any other model.

The Levante S GranSport SUV is painted in an exclusive 'Bronzo tri-coat' colour and gets all black Pelletessuta interiors.

The Italian carmaker will be making just 50 units of both models and will take orders on first come first serve basis. It has not announced any prices for the limited edition models and will be starting with the deliveries only in 2020.

