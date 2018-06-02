Italian automaker Fiat Chrysler Automobiles or FCA today announced its five year plan till 2022 in Italy. FCA CEO, Sergio Marchionne revealed plans for the Fiat brand and its sub-brands like Jeep, Maserati Alfa Romeo and RAM Trucks for the next five years. The luxury brand Maserati will look to refresh its entire product range with a new SUV, 4 new plug-in hybrids and the introduction of a new sportscar, which was showcased back in 2014 as a concept.

(Maserati To Add New SUV, 4 New PHEVs And A New Sports Car By 2022)

Also Read: Maserati To Take On Tesla And Porsche With New Alfieri Sports Car

In its five year plan, Maserati announced that it will bring refreshed versions of the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans before it gets built on a completely new platform by 2022. This also applies to other models under Maserati. Moreover, the Levante SUV will also be refreshed, and will see a new smaller SUV joining the Maserati portfolio before 2022. Based on a completely new platform, the new Levante along with the Ghibli and Quattroporte will also be offered with electric powertrain for the very first time.

Also Read: New York Auto Show 2018: Maserati Levante Trofeo Showcased

FCA is investing heavily in the Maserati as the company feels the brand needs to revamp itself to take on its rivals in the luxury segment. FCA announced that Maserati's electric portfolio will include a total of eight plug-in hybrid vehicles and four entirely electric models by 2022. Moreover, Maserati will gradually abandon its diesels powertrain in the next four years.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.