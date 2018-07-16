Maserati Levante GTS Debuts At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

Maserati has taken the wraps off the new Levante GTS at the 25th Goodwood Festival of Speed, along with a range of new updates in the company's line-up. Maserati also showcased the top-of-the line Levante Trofeo, which also makes its European debut at the most prestigious car culture event in the world. The new Levante GTS gets a Twin Turbo V8 engine which is capable of delivering 550 bhp of max power and 730 Nm of peak torque. Like all the Maserati engines, this one too will be assembled by Ferrari in Maranello.

(Maserati Levante GTS)

According to the company, the Levant's design gets the next level of sportiness in the Trofeo version. The new GTS, on the other hand, has adopted a similar styling theme, which focuses on the lower front fascia and the rear bumper, providing a sporty road presence. The chassis is rigid and is fine tuned to balance the mammoth power from the new V8 engine in the Levante. Moreover, the Levante range also gets the Adaptive Full LED Matrix headlights and Integrated Vehicle Control (IVC), carried from the Ghibli and Quattroporte sedans.

(Maserati Levante GTS)

On the inside, Maserati has come up with ideas to create a distinctive environment within the Levante GTS cabin providing it with standard full premium leather, full-grain Pieno Fiore natural leather, sport pedals and the Harman Kardon Audio system with 14 speakers. The Levante range also gets the MTC+ infotainment system on all three models as it gets updated display graphics and improved climate control system ergonomics.

(Maserati Levante GTS)

Maserati will offer the Levante range in a total of eleven colors for Levante models. Moreover, there are five brand new designs in the MY19 catalogue in 20 and 21-inch sizes for the Levante. The 22-inch Orione forged aluminum wheel, the largest ever created by Maserati, is available for the new top-of-the-line Levante GTS and Trofeo.

