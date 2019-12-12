Maserati Ghibli, Quattroporte & Levante Launched With Petrol Engines In India

Italian luxury marque, Maserati has introduced the petrol derivatives of the Ghibli, Quattroporte and the Levante in India. The three cars are powered by the 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine that is available in two states of tune - 345 bhp and 424 bhp. The new models are part of the brand's MY2020 range with prices starting from ₹ 1.31 crore for the Maserati Ghibli, going up to ₹ 1.73 crore for the Maserati Quattroporte S (all-prices, ex-showroom India). The Maserati petrol cars can be ordered at the company's dealerships across the country.

The 2020 Maserati Levante is priced at ₹ 1.41 crore for the standard version & ₹ 1.53 crore for the more powerful S version

Speaking about the introduction of the petrol versions, Bojan Jankulovski, Head of Operations, Maserati India, said, "With the introduction of the V6 petrol versions of Levante, Ghibli and Quattroporte, we follow through, yet again, on our commitment to satisfy the significantly increasing demand for petrol cars in India. Maserati has been the icon for luxury performance cars with its exquisite line-up of beautifully crafted vehicles, and we will continue to fulfil our customers' penchant for world-class standards. With upgraded post-purchase services, Maserati aims to stamp its authority as the brand for absolute enthusiasts who want nothing but the best when they think performance."

The Ghibli petrol is priced from ₹ 1.31 crore, going up to ₹ 1.44 crore for the S trim

The new petrol variants are powered by the twin-turbo V6 petrol that had been designed by Maserati Powertrain and is built at the Ferrari plant in Maranello. The engines are Euro6 compliant and promise an exciting drive while keeping the emissions in check. The petrol engine also comes with the engine's exhaust system controlled by pneumatic valves to ensure the signature aural note on the Italian cars. Furthermore, the engine features advanced valve control technology with hydraulic roller finger followers and four-cam phasers, twin-turbocharging and direct injection technology.

The 2020 Maserati Quattroporte petrol is priced between ₹ 1.63 crore and ₹ 1.73 crore

Much like the diesel versions, the Maserati Quattroporte, Levante and the Ghibli petrol also come with the redesigned gearshift lever that offers a more intuitive shift pattern, shorter travel and improved operation, according to the company. The cars also come with the driving modes cluster on the centre console to make them more user-friendly.

All three cars use the same MTC+ infotainment system with an 8.4-inch touchscreen unit and a double dial set-up on the centre console. The climate control is also more customisable for better convenience for the driver and passenger. The Ghibli, Quattroporte and the Levante petrol will be offered in two variants - GranLusso and GranSport - with the former offering a luxurious cabin while the GranSport brings the brand's racing heritage to the interior. All three models also get full-grain Pieno Fiore leather and are offered in three colour options with specific stitching on the seats and double stitching on the door panels. There are new two high-glass veneers as well for the Ghibli and the Quattroporte, and three new veneers for the Levante.

The Maserati cars can be ordered in 10 exterior colours for the Quattroporte and 11 for Ghibli and Levante, along with with the choice tri-coat colours available with the iconic Rosso Potente and the deep dark Blu Nobile. Wheel sizes include 20- and 21-inches with five alloy design options, across the range.

