Maserati Could Join Formula E

Formula E is touted to be the next big thing in motorsport, especially with the faster adoption of electric technology in vehicles globally. In its fourth season currently, Formula E is being seen as an attractive and less money guzzling potential over F1 and has already attracted the likes of Renault, Audi, Mahindra and more recently Jaguar on the grid. Now, rumours are rife that Maserati could also make its way to join the electric championship. Part of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Group, the auto giant is obviously huge in Formula 1 with Scuderia Ferrari and Maserati would make for an interesting presence in the parallel running Formula E.

Autosport reports that the FCA Group is pushing Maserati amongst is multiple brands to a spot on the Formula E race car. However, FCA boss Sergio Marchionne is yet to determine if the electric racing series is worth the investment. That said, Marchionne did express interest previously in the championship but said it would be one of the other brands under its umbrella and not Ferrari.

The report also quotes Formula E chief Alejandro Agag saying that he would "naturally welcome the FCA Group into Formula E whenever the time becomes right for them."

However, Maserati's motorsport rumours aren't limited to Formula E alone; certain reports also suggest that the Italian automaker could make a comeback in Formula 1. The Modena-based car maker has been linked to the Haas F1 team which sources its engines from Ferrari and could make its way on the same lines as Alfa Romeo. The latter has been announced to be the new title sponsor for Sauber F1 starting from 2018. Alfa will be returning to F1 after a gap of over 30 years, while Maserati will be the third FCA brand on the grid.

However, we do feel the Fiat-Chrysler Group will benefit more from having presence in Formula E, and that also seems to be the larger inclination. More so, since the sport offers a limited line-up and has brands like Porsche, Audi, BMW, Mercedes and Jaguar already involved. Aston Martin is also rumoured to be in talks for entering the championship. The automaker could look into a tie-up with an existing team, much like the other manufacturers. Out of the current teams, only Techeetah and Dragon Racing do not have such a partnership in place, and Maserati might want to explore this space.

