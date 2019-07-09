Maserati Announces Launch Of Levante Trofeo In India

Maserati is all set to launch the Levante Trofeo in India and the company has confirmed that the car will make its way to India by the end of this year. It's a go-fast SUV and though the regular version of the car is on sale in the country, the Trofeo version certainly adds to the appeal of the car. There's a lot that's different on the Levante Trofeo compared to the regular Levante. To begin with the Maserati Levante Trofeo gets a sharper looking front with the revised grille, full-LED headlamps and a functional bonnet vents. The car comes with carbon fibre inserts to the rear and a side skirts further adding to the aggressive appeal apart from being functional additions. The Levante Trofeo rides on massive 22-inch forged aluminium alloy wheels, which are not only lighter than the stock version but also the largest fitted on a Maserati car. Internationally, the car is offered with a matte paint scheme that is likely to be offered in India as well.

The Maserati Levante Trofeo gets the carbon fibre treatment for the sporty appeal Maserati Levante 1.71 Crore * On Road Price (New Delhi) FIND OUT MORE

Under the hood is where it all comes into its own and also the reason why it's special. The Trofeo packs in 590 bhp and a whopping 730 Nm of peak torque from its 3.8-litre twin-turbo V8 motor, and has a top speed of 300 kmph, bringing it close to the likes of the Bentley Bentayga Speed and the Lamborghini Urus. The performance SUV was first unveiled globally at the New York Auto Show in 2018 and will be produced in limited numbers.

Inside, the Maserati Levante Trofeo gets red, black and tan leather upholstered seats, while the 'Trofeo' badging is a reminder as to why this model is special. The carbon fibre treatment has been extended to the cabin as well with a number of inserts including the paddle-shifters for the ZF-sourced 8-speed automatic transmission. Other upgrades include new variant-specific graphics for the instrument cluster and new design for the gear lever. The Levante comes equipped with a 1280 watt, 17-speaker Bowers & Wilkins surround sound audio system as standard, while the touchscreen infotainment unit supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The car also gets Trofeo-specific 'Corsa' driving mode with a launch-control function and 50:50 weight distribution.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.