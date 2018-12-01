Masakazu Yoshimura Appointed As New Managing Director Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the appointment of Masakazu Yoshimura as Managing Director. The formal appointment of the new Managing Director will be made at the meeting of Board of Directors scheduled on 22nd January 2019. Yoshimura will take over the reins from Akito Tachibana, present Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Prior to this appointment, Yoshimura was General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation (East Asia & Oceania Division).

Yoshimura will be responsible for broad leadership and strategic direction of Toyota's business operations in India. He comes with over 25 years of rich automobile experience in diverse areas covering product planning, pricing, sales and marketing.

Akito Tachibana, Managing Director - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said "Together as Team Toyota, we have defined Vision 2025 which enabled us to grow India & grow with India. I also sincerely appreciate the TKM Team in India for their active participation in realizing a Safe and Clean company. Efforts related to continuous improvement & people development initiatives will help in Business Sustainability. It would be appreciated, if you could extend the same level of support to Yoshimura. I am really happy to be in India during the phase of evolving changes, but with no change in the warmness of peoples' heart in India."

Speaking on his new appointment Masakazu Yoshimura, said "I am excited to work in the much challenging Indian market. Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we Toyota Team will enhance our efforts to enrich the society further, thus improve the lives of the people. Taking forward Toyota's core values, I look forward to everyone's continued support and co-operation, to build on the growing momentum of sustainable operations in the region."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.