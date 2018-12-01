New Cars and Bikes in India

Masakazu Yoshimura Appointed As New Managing Director Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Masakazu Yoshimura will take over the reins from Akito Tachibana, present Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. The formal appointment is scheduled on 22nd January 2019.

View Photos
Masakazu Yoshimura will be responsible for broad leadership and strategic direction of Toyota

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) today announced the appointment of Masakazu Yoshimura as Managing Director. The formal appointment of the new Managing Director will be made at the meeting of Board of Directors scheduled on 22nd January 2019. Yoshimura will take over the reins from Akito Tachibana, present Managing Director of Toyota Kirloskar Motor. Prior to this appointment, Yoshimura was General Manager at Toyota Motor Corporation (East Asia & Oceania Division).

Yoshimura will be responsible for broad leadership and strategic direction of Toyota's business operations in India. He comes with over 25 years of rich automobile experience in diverse areas covering product planning, pricing, sales and marketing.

Akito Tachibana, Managing Director - Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said "Together as Team Toyota, we have defined Vision 2025 which enabled us to grow India & grow with India. I also sincerely appreciate the TKM Team in India for their active participation in realizing a Safe and Clean company. Efforts related to continuous improvement & people development initiatives will help in Business Sustainability. It would be appreciated, if you could extend the same level of support to Yoshimura. I am really happy to be in India during the phase of evolving changes, but with no change in the warmness of peoples' heart in India."

0 Comments

Speaking on his new appointment Masakazu Yoshimura, said "I am excited to work in the much challenging Indian market. Customers are at the heart of everything we do and we Toyota Team will enhance our efforts to enrich the society further, thus improve the lives of the people. Taking forward Toyota's core values, I look forward to everyone's continued support and co-operation, to build on the growing momentum of sustainable operations in the region."

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow CarAndBike on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

TAGS :
Toyota India Toyota Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura

Latest News

Masakazu Yoshimura Appointed As New Managing Director Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Masakazu Yoshimura Appointed As New Managing Director Of Toyota Kirloskar Motor
Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Nissan Kicks Becomes The Official Car For The 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup
Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car
Nissan Reveals The Leaf Nismo RC Electric Race Car
Ericsson And Volvo Cars Sign 5-year Connected Vehicle Cloud Worldwide Deal
Ericsson And Volvo Cars Sign 5-year Connected Vehicle Cloud Worldwide Deal
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Decline In November 2018
Maruti Suzuki India Sales Decline In November 2018
2018 L.A. Auto Show: 2020 Mercedes AMG GT Unveiled
2018 L.A. Auto Show: 2020 Mercedes AMG GT Unveiled
Seon Seob Kim To Replace YK Koo As Head Of Hyundai India Operations
Seon Seob Kim To Replace YK Koo As Head Of Hyundai India Operations
Jawa Dealerships To Start Operations By Mid-December 2018
Jawa Dealerships To Start Operations By Mid-December 2018
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Revealed At The LA Auto Show
Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport Revealed At The LA Auto Show
New Tata Harrier Teasers Reveal 6-Speed Manual Gearbox And Cooled Glovebox
New Tata Harrier Teasers Reveal 6-Speed Manual Gearbox And Cooled Glovebox
Exclusive: Cleveland Ace Deluxe Gets A Price Cut In India; Now Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Exclusive: Cleveland Ace Deluxe Gets A Price Cut In India; Now Priced At Rs. 1.85 Lakh
Nissan Kicks SUV Caught Testing In India
Nissan Kicks SUV Caught Testing In India
Jawa Perak: 5 Things You Need To Know
Jawa Perak: 5 Things You Need To Know
Jaguar Land Rover To Lay Off Staff Temporarily At UK Plant
Jaguar Land Rover To Lay Off Staff Temporarily At UK Plant
BMW Mulls Converting Hybrids To Electric Only Mode In Polluted Cities
BMW Mulls Converting Hybrids To Electric Only Mode In Polluted Cities

Latest Cars

Mahindra Alturas G4

Mahindra Alturas G4

₹ 32.04 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.3
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

₹ 8.52 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
7.7
Hyundai Xcent

Hyundai Xcent

₹ 6.3 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz CLS

Mercedes-Benz CLS

₹ 1 Crore
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
BMW M2

BMW M2

₹ 94.53 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

Mercedes-Benz C-Class Cabriolet

₹ 76.27 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tiago JTP

Tata Tiago JTP

₹ 7.33 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
Tata Tigor JTP

Tata Tigor JTP

₹ 8.58 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)
2018 Hyundai Santro

2018 Hyundai Santro

₹ 4.24 Lakh
(On-Road Price New Delhi)

Toyota models

Toyota Fortuner
Toyota Fortuner
₹ 31.91 - 38.57 Lakh *
Toyota Innova Crysta
Toyota Innova Crysta
₹ 16.48 - 26.25 Lakh *
Toyota Yaris
Toyota Yaris
₹ 9.83 - 16.46 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser
Toyota Land Cruiser
₹ 1.58 Crore *
Toyota Etios Liva
Toyota Etios Liva
₹ 5.71 - 8.6 Lakh *
Toyota Platinum Etios
Toyota Platinum Etios
₹ 7.2 - 10.04 Lakh *
Toyota Corolla Altis
Toyota Corolla Altis
₹ 18.4 - 23 Lakh *
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
Toyota Land Cruiser Prado
₹ 1.08 Crore *
Toyota Prius
Toyota Prius
₹ 51.54 Lakh *
Toyota Camry
Toyota Camry
₹ 43.54 Lakh *
Toyota Etios Cross
Toyota Etios Cross
₹ 7.2 - 9.17 Lakh *
View More
x
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
2019 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 64,998
2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Review
2018 Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT Review
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
JAWA Forty Two is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Yamaha R15 V3.0 is gaining popularity. Find all the details here.
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
Select your City
or select from popular cities